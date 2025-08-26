Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    AgroExpo 25 Shows Ag, Construction Equipment Crossover

    AgroExpo 25 in St. Johns, Mich., showcased the latest in ag and construction equipment, with over 180 exhibitors and 4,500 attendees. Live demos, educational sessions, and networking opportunities highlighted the crossover appeal, emphasizing innovation and versatility in both industries.

    Tue August 26, 2025 - Midwest Edition #18
    CEG


    The 2025 AgroExpo, held Aug. 13–14 in St. Johns, Mich., attracted a strong turnout of farmers, contractors and equipment professionals from across the Midwest. Organizers estimated attendance at more than 4,500, with crowds gathering to see the latest in agricultural technology, heavy equipment and support machinery.

    More than 180 exhibitors filled the showgrounds, including names familiar to both agriculture and construction audiences such as Alta Equipment Co., HES Equipment, RECO Equipment, MacAllister CAT and Ellens Equipment. Vendors showcased everything from high-horsepower tractors and earthmoving attachments to irrigation systems, drones and precision ag tools.

    The show included live demonstrations, where attendees could see equipment perform under real-world conditions. For contractors working in land clearing, site preparation and utility projects, these demos provided valuable insight into performance, efficiency and durability. The crossover appeal was clear, with many machines now designed to serve dual markets in both farming and construction.

    Educational sessions also played a central role, with panels addressing soil health, land management and sustainable practices — timely topics that increasingly intersect with sitework and infrastructure projects.

    AgroExpo delivered strong networking opportunities, giving dealers, suppliers and contractors a chance to exchange ideas and explore partnerships. With agriculture and construction markets continuing to overlap, the event highlighted how machinery, attachments and technology are evolving to meet the demands of a wider range of job sites.

    For construction professionals, the 2025 AgroExpo was more than a farm show. It was a reminder that innovation, versatility and dealer support remain the foundation of productivity and long-term success.

    For more information, visit theagroexpo.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13

    The Hutson team of (L-R) Brad Peet, Travis Kiesel, Kevin Shelle and Nathan Beyerlein showcased its lineup at the Agro Expo, posing in front of the John Deere 9R540 tractor. (CEG photo)
    Case representatives Eric Brown (L) and Andy Longstreet of INA Store demonstrate the Case TL100 stand-on track loader, designed for strength and maneuverability in compact spaces. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Brad Langstraat, Kirk Langstraat and Gerrit DeVree of K&R Truck Sales Tire Center were there to highlight commitment to quality service and tire solutions for a variety of equipment. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Gary Russell, Carson Geurink and Aric Geurink, all of HES Equipment, show off the excavator line, including this Hyundai HX35A. (CEG photo)
    David (L) and John Hershberger of Maverick Equipment, a new equipment dealer in Howard City, Mich., were at the AgroExpo for the first time. They brought a Wacker Neuson ST45 compact track loader and an SDLG ER655H compact excavator, showcasing Maverick’s growing equipment lineup with service and rentals. (CEG photo)
    John Murphy (L) and Tom Pastotnik of Ellens Equipment were at the AgroExpo with a DL220 DEVELON wheel loader — a 160-hp machine with a 3-yd. bucket capacity, built for versatility in construction and material handling. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Tom Pastotnik, Randy Jenema, Jason Hower, Chris Ringle, John Murphy and Bryan Stoll, all of Ellens Equipment, with the New Holland T6 tractor and Pro-Belt 450. These versatile machines are designed to deliver strength and efficiency for both ag and land management projects. (CEG photo)
    The Glacier Attachments team, Elizabeth, Orlando and Eric Kapteyn, showcases the company’s lineup of heavy-duty grapples and buckets built for both construction and agricultural use. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Austin Ferguson, Lucas Laforge, Sarah Meyers, Nick Montrose and Noah Schlicht — The Alta Equipment team — connect with attendees and showcase a full lineup of construction and agricultural equipment solutions. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): RECO Equipment’s Dennis Consavage, Tom Chouinard and Nick Sage showcased this Hitachi ZX85 excavator, highlighting the machine’s efficiency and versatility in construction applications. (CEG photo)
    Trent Marshall of Tire Boss was at the AgroExpo, highlighting the company’s tire inflation solutions designed to boost efficiency and performance in the field. (CEG photo)
    Kris Wardin (L), Evergreen Dairy Farms, and Doug Brock of McAllister CAT team up at the AgroExpo, standing in front of a Cat skid steer, showcasing versatility and performance for a wide range of jobsite applications. (CEG photo)
    Chad Simon of Beck’s Trailers brought a K-Trail galvanized tilt deck trailer — built for durability, easy loading and long-lasting performance. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

    Agricultural Equipment Agriculture AgroExpo Events Michigan







