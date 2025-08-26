AgroExpo 25 in St. Johns, Mich., showcased the latest in ag and construction equipment, with over 180 exhibitors and 4,500 attendees. Live demos, educational sessions, and networking opportunities highlighted the crossover appeal, emphasizing innovation and versatility in both industries.

The 2025 AgroExpo, held Aug. 13–14 in St. Johns, Mich., attracted a strong turnout of farmers, contractors and equipment professionals from across the Midwest. Organizers estimated attendance at more than 4,500, with crowds gathering to see the latest in agricultural technology, heavy equipment and support machinery.

More than 180 exhibitors filled the showgrounds, including names familiar to both agriculture and construction audiences such as Alta Equipment Co., HES Equipment, RECO Equipment, MacAllister CAT and Ellens Equipment. Vendors showcased everything from high-horsepower tractors and earthmoving attachments to irrigation systems, drones and precision ag tools.

The show included live demonstrations, where attendees could see equipment perform under real-world conditions. For contractors working in land clearing, site preparation and utility projects, these demos provided valuable insight into performance, efficiency and durability. The crossover appeal was clear, with many machines now designed to serve dual markets in both farming and construction.

Educational sessions also played a central role, with panels addressing soil health, land management and sustainable practices — timely topics that increasingly intersect with sitework and infrastructure projects.

AgroExpo delivered strong networking opportunities, giving dealers, suppliers and contractors a chance to exchange ideas and explore partnerships. With agriculture and construction markets continuing to overlap, the event highlighted how machinery, attachments and technology are evolving to meet the demands of a wider range of job sites.

For construction professionals, the 2025 AgroExpo was more than a farm show. It was a reminder that innovation, versatility and dealer support remain the foundation of productivity and long-term success.

For more information, visit theagroexpo.com. CEG

