Marty LaCava has been named sale and finance manager of TRY Auto, the authorized reseller of trucks, trailers and miscellaneous equipment used by the ALL Family of Companies. LaCava has a long history of diverse, relevant experience reaching back more than four decades that makes him perfectly suited for the role, the company said.

LaCava has been with ALL since 2006, most recently serving as sales specialist with ALT Sales Corp., ALL's boom truck division. His experience in the equipment industry includes extended service in fleet management, sales, dispatch and more.

TRY Auto has operated from the same Cleveland location since 1978, dealing in heavy-haul tractors and trailers from the ALL Family's transportation department, as well as fleet cars, trucks and SUVs, and the occasional forklift and miscellaneous parts and equipment. They retain their value and are in demand because of ALL's reputation for superior maintenance and keeping its equipment in like-new condition. Products include Peterbilt tractors and Landoll trailers.

TRY has special expertise selling to construction and excavation contactors, as well as agriculture and independent fabricators. In addition to privately negotiated deals for individual assets, TRY also sells products via auction.

LaCava began his career in the car business as a managing partner, but was soon drawn to heavy trucks because of their critical importance to U.S. commerce. He eventually managed a five-state fleet of corporate trucks approaching 2,000 units before joining ALL. He spent a decade in ALL's bread-and-butter crane business before arriving at ALT, his most recent stop prior to TRY.

For more information, visit tryautosales.us and allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

