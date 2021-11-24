Construction of the interior portion of the new ALTA Compact Center in Tampa, Fla., is almost complete. This new center is across the street and just adjacent to ALTA Equipment Company's Florida Division main operations office on Palm River Road.

According to Lee Chaney, sales administration manager, compact division, "On the compact side of business, we were busting at the seams in the other building. We needed the extra space, and this was a direct result of the transition to becoming an ALTA company and the amount of growth we're seeing."

The new facility has a total of 17,000 sq. ft. and has the perfect footprint to handle the needs of the compact equipment division. All sales, service and parts functions for compact machines for the Tampa area will be conducted from this facility.

The service area in the back of the facility can handle upwards of 10 to 12 machines at one time, and the facility has more than 2 acres of asphalt area at the rear of the building for machine stocking. Machine attachments and new and rental return compact machines will come and go at this location.

This center serves the Volvo compact line and products such as Takeuchi, Toro, Avant and the new Leguan Lifts. The work of setting up parts racking for equipment and attachment inventories is nearing completion. Service work on customer machines is already being done in the facility as the interior construction is in the works. When all is said and done, staffing at this facility will total approximately 15 compact equipment specialists.

This center also will aid in lightening the load at the main office location across the street by completely stocking for all compact machines, as well as some of the heavy machine parts and compact machine attachments.

The full-service compact machine shop will include attachment installation work and welding work.

"If there is any overload in workloads of other shops in the state for compact machines, we will transport those machines here, provide the work and send back. Our branches all work together to get the job done for the customer as quickly and efficiently as possible," Chaney said.

A corporate training and conference room has been included in the design and will be used by the entire company and includes high tech audio/video and will serve as the main training area for the state of Florida.

This is the first ALTA Compact Center in Florida and may be the template for others to come.

"If there is an area of Florida where the machine population is high and it makes sense to put in a Compact Center, ALTA may consider it for fully accommodating the sales-service-rentals-parts functions."

After indoor construction is complete, there is a glassed area at the front of the facility that will serve as an indoor display area. CEG

