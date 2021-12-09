Derek Altorfer (L), president of Altorfer, and John Randall, president and CEO of Sullair, will continue the more than 30-year partnership of the companies.

Sullair, a manufacturer of compressed air solutions since 1965, is expanding its partnership with Altorfer Rents in supplying portable air compressors to the construction, agriculture, landscaping, mining and other markets. Altorfer Rents has seen recent rapid growth in the Chicagoland and northwest Indiana regions and plans to add two new rental stores opening in Oglesby and Quincy, Ill. in November 2021 and early 2022.

Sullair air compressors will be available for rent and sale, and Altorfer also will install Sullair industrial compressors for use in its in-house service shops at the new locations.

Altorfer Rents supplies a variety of industry with equipment and tool rental and sales and service including heavy machinery, power supply and specialized tools. Sullair supplies Altorfer Rents with several air solutions small and large, including portable compressors from 185 to 1600 cfm and pneumatic air tools.

"What Sullair provides is invaluable for us," said Tim Gerken, vice president of rental and lift trucks of Altorfer. "Sullair is a very solid and industry-standard brand out there. Our partnership with Cat engines and Sullair machines is invaluable to us — and our growth strategy."

Sullair has been a supplier and trusted partner of Altorfer for more than 30 years. Gerken attributed that partnership to not only the durability of the Sullair brand, but the trusted relationship between Altorfer and Sullair team members.

"When you have the quality of Sullair products and great people behind you, you can bring to bear great solutions. It is a great partnership," he said.

Altorfer CAT relocated from its Elmhurst store and opened three new locations in 2021. A rental location in Naperville; a power systems location in Addison; and two construction locations in East Dundee and Mokena, Ill.

The new modern facilities have helped to expand the company's capabilities while serving both new and current customers in the Chicagoland area. Altorfer's service territory now includes 35 locations across portions of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Indiana. The two new locations will cement the company's presence beyond Chicagoland and provide rental, sales and service to customers in central Illinois.

"We represent the best brands in the construction and industrial equipment markets, and we hire and train our people to be up to speed and competent to support the equipment and brands we carry," said Gerken. "Our team members provide more than equipment, they provide solutions and Sullair is a strong part of that solution."

For more information, visit altorfer.com/rentals/ and www.sullair.com.

