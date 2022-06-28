List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

American Construction Begins Dredging at Rogue River

Tue June 28, 2022 - West Edition #13
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers


Rogue River at Gold Beach offers vessel operators shelter from heavy seas in the event of a storm off the coast. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.)
Rogue River at Gold Beach offers vessel operators shelter from heavy seas in the event of a storm off the coast. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.)
Rogue River at Gold Beach offers vessel operators shelter from heavy seas in the event of a storm off the coast. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.) American Construction began work on June 1 and will continue into late September. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.) Excessive sediment buildup at the river entrance and severe weather constraints prevented safe access for dredging in 2020 and 2021. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.) This dredging is expected to remove up to 200,000 cu. yds. of material — enough to fill roughly 20,000 large dump trucks — and is essential to the viability of this coastal port. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.) American Construction also will dredge a gravel bar to help reduce the material that blocks the entrance to the boat basin. The contractor will place the material it removes from this project in the Corps’ ocean disposal site. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.)

The Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) began dredging the Rogue River at Gold Beach, typically an annual project, for the first time in a few years.

The contractor — American Construction — began work on June 1 and will continue into late September.

Excessive sediment buildup at the river entrance and severe weather constraints prevented safe access for dredging in 2020 and 2021, so this work is more critical than ever and a long time coming.

This dredging is expected to remove up to 200,000 cu. yds. of material — enough to fill roughly 20,000 large dump trucks — and is essential to the viability of this coastal port for a few major reasons.

This is a harbor of safe refuge. It offers vessel operators shelter from heavy seas in the event of a storm off the coast.

Additionally, the U.S. Coast Guard operates a seasonal station here. Their critical mission depends on the safe navigation of the channel.

The local tourism and recreation industry counts on this harbor, which sees more than 4,500 recreation-related bar crossings each year. That translates to approximately $4 million annually.

Project Background

Army officials announced a $5.3 million contract award for dredging the Rogue River at Gold Beach, Ore., in March 2022.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) maintains navigation channels along the Oregon coast and dredging is an important component of keeping the Rogue River Harbor open for recreational vessels, including jet boats, fishing guides and sport fishermen.

"Annual maintenance dredging is critical for Gold Beach access," said Greg Speer, Oregon Coast project manager. "We understand this can have impacts to the fishing industry, so we want to communicate as early as possible that this dredging will be happening this year.

"It's important for everyone to recognize the need for dredging," he added. "As we plan this project, it's also important for us to communicate with Rogue River users so we can minimize impacts to them, while ensuring safe dredge operations.

Rogue River dredging at Gold Beach usually occurs on an annual basis for the entrance channel; however, the Corps' Dredge YAQUINA hasn't been able to dredge for a few years. Excessive infill of sediment at the entrance has prevented safe access for this large vessel.

American Construction also will dredge a gravel bar to help reduce the material that blocks the entrance to the boat basin. The contractor will place the material it removes from this project in the Corps' ocean disposal site, off-shore.




Today's top stories

Lane, Security Paving Perform $929M Job On I-10 in California

ALDI Invests Big in Baldwin County — Crews Help Prep for New Region HQ

Construction, Transportation Groups Push Back on Biden's Gas-Tax Proposal

VIDEO: NYC Mayor Orders Cat Dozer to Flatten Illegal Motorcycles, ATVs

Five Excavator Technologies to Improve Your Bottom Line

Officials Expect West Seattle Bridge to Reopen By Fall

Support for NAPA Climate Initiative Expands With New Partners: Surface Tech, Gallagher Asphalt

Nixon-Egli Equipment Hosts 2022 Summer Kick-Off Event



 

Read more about...

dredging Oregon U.S. Army Corps of Engineers






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA