Crews from Ames Construction, along with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), are replacing the Pinto Creek Bridge, located on U.S. 60 about 6 mi. west of Miami, Ariz.

Work started in October 2019, and the project is expected to take about two years.

The project involves constructing a new bridge adjacent to the existing bridge and then removing the existing bridge.

Project Purpose

The Pinto Creek Bridge was built to standards in 1949; however, those standards no longer meet the current minimum FHWA, American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and ADOT Bridge Design Guidelines. The purpose of this project is to address a structurally deficient and functionally obsolete bridge structure while ensuring that the travelling public is provided a reliable bridge crossing over Pinto Creek preserving the continuity of U.S. 60 and its function as a major transportation link.

Traffic Impacts

The existing bridge will remain in service until the new bridge is completed.

Motorists should expect possible delays and intermittent lane closures with flaggers and pilot cars throughout the project.

In addition to lane restrictions, pre-scheduled closures of U.S. 60 will be required at the following times:

Possible overnight closures to set steel girders and place bridge-deck concrete (tentatively late winter/spring 2021).

A five-day closure of U.S. 60 will be scheduled when the bridge is nearing completion (tentatively summer 2020).

During scheduled closures of US 60, motorists will be detoured to State Route 77 and State Route 177.

This detour will likely add at least 45 minutes to a trip, however, travel time may be significantly longer depending on the driver's starting point and destination.

ADOT will provide advance notice of restrictions and closures through message boards, news releases and email alerts.