ARTBA Awards Public-Private Partnership Awards

The Pennsylvania Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, the State Street Redevelopment Project in Indiana, Louisiana Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson and ACS Infrastructure Development Vice President of Project Management Noah Jolley have been recognized as models of excellence in innovative transportation finance and leadership, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) announced July 16.

The awards were presented during ARTBA's 32nd Annual Public Private Partnerships (P3s) in Transportation Conference, which is being held virtually July 16 and 17.

Trailblazer of the Year: Shawn Wilson

This award is given to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to, and advocacy for, the forward progress of P3s in the U.S. transportation industry.

Shawn Wilson was appointed Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) secretary by Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) on Jan. 11, 2016, after more than 10 years of executive service with the agency.

Wilson has been a tireless advocate for new revenue, maximizing federal dollars available to Louisiana, advancing a balanced and comprehensive transportation policy for the state, and ensuring the agency is more collaborative in its work at every level. His leadership style and initiatives have changed the workings of the department to the benefit of the citizens of Louisiana.

During his tenure, DOTD has assisted communities with alternative fueled transit assets, focused efforts on advancing passenger rail and invested in the launch bike share in Baton Rouge.

Emerging Leader: Noah Jolley

This year's recipient demonstrates contribution and advocacy to the forward progress of P3s, as well as outstanding promise for continuing service and leadership in the future.

Jolley is the vice president of project management at ACS Infrastructure Development Inc. (ACS), the U.S. subsidiary of Iridium Concesiones de Infraestructuras, S.A., the concession arm of the ACS Group. Based in Miami, Jolley's role includes a wide range of development activities and responsibility for managing ACS' P3 procurement pursuits in the United States.

Jolley is responsible for multiple and parallel pursuits featuring dozens of equity, design and construction partners and advisors, and is highly skilled in bridging the commercial, legal, technical and financial components for these large, complex P3 transactions. He communicates key information and ideas across disciplines and provides an efficient assessment of project risks and collaboratively works within the team environment to produce innovative mitigation strategies.

Innovation of the Year: Pennsylvania Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, Pennsylvania, Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners

This award spotlights an idea within a P3 project that demonstrates how the development and/or application of new, innovative, and unique concepts help provide value for users.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) selected 558 bridges, geographically spread across the state -- from a pool of thousands of bridges classified as being in "poor" condition throughout Pennsylvania -- to be completely replaced (substructure, superstructure, approaches) as part of the largest ever multi-asset P3 to be awarded in North America.

Through the competitive RFQ/RFP process, Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP) was awarded the Design Build Finance Maintain (DBFM) contract with price and schedule risk, and bridge maintenance requirements extending 25 years following construction completion.

The $1.12 billion DBFM project featured $899 million of design and construction works, including permitting, right-of-way, utility and design, and successfully achieved substantial completion in four years.

PennDOT estimated that a traditional procurement would have taken an additional eight years to complete.

Community Impact of the Year: State Street Redevelopment Project, West Lafayette, Indiana, Plenary Group

This year's recipient demonstrates economic, philanthropic, or humanitarian benefit to the public and an improved quality of life for the community and/or users of the asset.

Purdue University partnered with the City of West Lafayette, Ind., and the private consortium Plenary Roads State Street to advance the $120 million State Street Redevelopment Project (SSRP), a 22-year Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain project.

For generations, State Street served as a primary road leading to and through downtown West Lafayette and Purdue University in Indiana. In recent years, State Street transitioned from a state highway to city thoroughfare, allowing for a shift in focus toward resident, business and student needs.

The State Street Redevelopment Project promotes travel features, including bike paths and pedestrian walkways, with a goal of enhancing safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers and de-emphasizing the use of State Street as the primary road leading to downtown West Lafayette and through Purdue University. The overall design repurposes the corridor with a focus on pedestrians, businesses and campus needs.

