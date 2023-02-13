To reduce injuries and deaths on roadways, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) has joined forces with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) in a new "Call to Action" campaign. The year-long initiative calls on all stakeholders — not just drivers — to do their part to improve safety on the nation's roads.

According to U.S. DOT, traffic deaths surged during the early days of the pandemic and remain high, with nearly 43,000 people killed in 2021. Highway workers are among the most vulnerable road users. The Bureau of Labor and Statics reports 2,222 workers lost their lives at road construction sites between 2003 and 2020— an average of 123 per year.

Since its 1902 founding, ARTBA has been dedicated to protecting the lives of highway workers through trainings, advocacy and awareness. As one of U.S. DOT's 49 "Allies in Action," the association will put special focus on the following areas:

Positive Protection — reduces risk of intrusion into workspaces with devices that contain and redirect vehicles.

— reduces risk of intrusion into workspaces with devices that contain and redirect vehicles. Automated Speed Enforcement in Roadway Work Zones — a proven tool in changing driver behavior.

— a proven tool in changing driver behavior. Intrusion Prevention Guidance — standardizing tools and best practices that analyze, predict and protect areas of vulnerability on work sites.

— standardizing tools and best practices that analyze, predict and protect areas of vulnerability on work sites. National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse (workzonesafety.org), one of the world's largest online resources on the topic.

The Call to Action effort is part of U.S. DOT's National Roadway Safety Strategy working toward zero deaths through "safer people, safer vehicles, safer speeds, safer roads and post-crash care."

