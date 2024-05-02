Komatsu held a Demo Days event April 16 to 18, 2024, at its Cartersville Customer Center in Georgia.

Demo Days attendees had opportunities to interact with Komatsu machines and solutions, including Komatsu's Intelligent Machine Control (IMC) and to learn more about My Komatsu, an all-in-one solution for 24/7 access to machine telematics, parts manuals, service manuals, software and parts ordering.

Among the equipment demonstrated during the event, Komatsu highlighted the newly designed WA475-10 wheel loader, the HB365LC-3 hybrid excavator, compact hydraulic excavators and more.

The WA475-10 wheel loader features next-generation technology developed with input from customers to deliver improved productivity and lower fuel costs and is designed for quarry, waste, infrastructure, forestry and non-residential construction applications. Its dual-mode engine power selector offers two operating modes: economy and power. According to Komatsu, the innovative Komatsu Hydraulic Mechanical Transmission (KHMT) improves fuel economy by up to 30 percent versus the prior model while providing 18 more horsepower.

The HB365LC-3 hybrid excavator is designed to reduce fuel consumption while driving performance. When swinging, all available hydraulic power is sent to the boom, arm and bucket for improved cycle time and increased production, according to Komatsu. CEG

