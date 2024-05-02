Photo courtesy of Brightline

At present, there is no set timetable or fixed cost for Brightline's planned train station in Cocoa, Fla., despite a similar construction project expected to begin in 2026 farther down the Atlantic Coast in the Martin County city of Stuart.

But that has not quelled the excitement surrounding a chance for Space Coast residents to utilize the high-speed passenger rail currently running from Miami to Orlando International Airport and back multiple times daily.

Brightline operates 32 trains per day — 16 in each direction — from early morning to late evening on the roughly 3½-hour route between Orlando and Miami, but it has no stop in Brevard County.

"I'm very interested in prioritizing our community's desire to see a train station in Cocoa," Florida Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-51st District, recently told the Florida Today editorial board. "I think that's something that will be transformational for the Cocoa area. But I also believe it will serve the entire Space Coast and not just visitors. I know I'm looking forward to getting on the train and going to Orlando to catch a flight."

In March, Brightline announced its intentions to have a Brevard County train stop located at what is known as the "Cocoa curve" on land the rail company owns on the north end of the city. The company has not yet said when the station's construction will begin.

The proposed station would be built on a portion of more than 90 acres near Clearlake Road/U.S. Highway 1 and Florida Highway 528.

Several Sources to Help Pay for Station

The announcement came on the heels of the Cocoa City Council unanimously voting to commit $5 million in municipal funds for the project.

In addition, the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization has said it will set aside a total of $15.5 million in federal grant money it is due to receive in the 2026-27 and 2027-28 budget years to help cover design and construction work for the new rail station.

And, Brevard County Commission Chair Jason Steele said he plans to push for a tourism grant for the station, using revenue generated from the county's 5 percent tourist development tax on hotel and motel rooms, vacation rentals and other short-term rentals. The commission is set to vote May 7 on the proposal.

The county's Tourist Development Council (TDC) recommended approval of the grant April 24 in an 8-0 vote.

To augment those funds, Cocoa and Brightline plan to apply for a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Program grant of up to $50 million from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to help pay for the train stop.

In speaking with Florida Today, Sirois acknowledged there was still "some work to do" to further advance the Cocoa station project, which he feels also will be good for nearby Port Canaveral in bringing people to the cruise ships based there.

"What a great amenity for us to have," he explained. "I certainly think Port Canaveral would benefit from a train station in Cocoa. I know that [the port has] challenges with parking out there. Having folks fly in and get on a train to Cocoa and catch a ride share to the port, I think, would be a great solution to [the port's] growing pains."

Cocoa Likely to Benefit in Several Ways

Cocoa officials told Florida Today that having a Brightline train stop in Cocoa should bring several major benefits to both the city and county.

Samantha Senger, Cocoa's director of communication and economic development, detailed some of the benefits of having a Brightline train station and stop in her community during a recent meeting of the Brevard County TDC:

She expects a surge in both residential and commercial development near the station, including new restaurants and hotels, and creating new jobs in the area in what will become "an urban, mixed-use destination."

More tourism revenue for Florida's Space Coast is likely to come about as a new Cocoa rail station could generate anywhere from 78,055 to 160,961 nights per year of room rentals at hotels and vacation-rental properties. Senger added that Brightline passengers generally are relatively high-earners and inclined to spend money at more expensive hotels and restaurants.

All this development could increase job opportunities in the area at hotels, restaurants and retail shops, as well as in construction jobs. The station itself is expected to have at least 20 full-time employees.

A Brightline station would also create "a prime opportunity for development and growth surrounding the station, including the increase in tax base, not only for the city of Cocoa, but for the county, through property taxes and tourism taxes," she explained.

If built, the station will become a "multimodal transportation hub" for tourists, including bus service to Port Canaveral, hotels and to attractions at the Kennedy Space Center. Ride-hailing services and bike-sharing could also use the station as a hub.

Cocoa City Manager Stockton Whitten added that initial plans call for about 5.3 acres of the station's site to be transferred from Brightline to the city of Cocoa for use as a 500-space parking lot. He told Florida Today that details on the parking facility's operations ― including how the parking revenue would be distributed — are still being worked out.

Cocoa's Proposed Station Part of Brightline Expansion Plans

Besides its Orlando and Miami stations, Brightline currently has stops in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura. The $60 million station planned for downtown Stuart could open as soon as late 2026.

The passenger train service also has plans to extend its route west from Orlando to Tampa in the future and could extend service north from Cocoa to Jacksonville.

In its first year of operation in 2023, Brightline carried 1.62 million passengers; its goal in 2024 is to substantially increase that number to 4 million riders.

