ASV Holdings Inc. has expanded the new MAX-Series lineup with the addition of the vertical-lift VS-75 and radial-lift RS-75 skid steers.

The MAX-Series line was first introduced with compact track loaders in mid-2020, giving operators a premium experience to match the machines' impressive performance capabilities.

Like the tracked machines, the skid steers benefit from a new, next-generation cab available with industry-leading 360-degree visibility, a roomier operator area, a more comfortable seat, a new high-tech touch-screen display and more.

MAX-Series skid steers also feature proven ASV benefits, including reliability, rated operating capacities, departure angles, breakout force, hydraulic performance, ground clearance, speed, ease of serviceability, cooling packages and more.

"We've already heard great things from customers and dealers about the MAX-Series compact track loaders," said Buck Storlie, ASV product line manager. "The launch was incredibly successful — ultimately leading us to boost production capacity by 30 percent earlier this year to keep up with demand. We're excited to give operators the option to achieve that same level of premium experience in a skid steer. The improved comfort, visibility and ease-of-use mean happier operators and easier workdays."

Next-Generation Cab

MAX-Series operators benefit from 360-degree visibility with the ability to see their surroundings more clearly with standard LED lighting, optional side lighting, all-clear sides and a frameless door providing industry-leading floor to ceiling glass area — 52 percent more glass area in the optional enclosed cab compared to previous ASV models. That means high visibility and minimal obstructions to the operator's line of sight, especially beneficial in tight areas or indoor work for which skid steers are commonly used.

Operators can work longer days in comfort with the MAX-Series with a number of comfort and usability features available to be added to the basic configuration. An optional, new fully suspended seat helps make the cab accessible to virtually all body types. The seat features adjustable four-way controls and arm rests, recline, slide and weight. Additionally, a one-sided lap bar makes entry and exit easier. This comfort is further enhanced by a roomier cab, including up to 2 more in. width at the shoulders, 8 in. wider at the knees and up to 4.5 in. more foot room. In-cab experience also is enhanced through speaker and radio improvements, including available Bluetooth radio allowing operators to listen to music and take calls wirelessly.

Operators benefit from a cleaner, quieter and more temperature-stable work area with the optional highly-pressurized, all-weather cab. The optional pressurized cab's improved seal helps repel noise, dust and debris and outside temperatures. An updated HVAC system allows for better overall circulation and defrosting capabilities within the cab.

The cab also features a number of reliability improvements, including a design that better protects electronics with fully sealed, water-tight wiring harnesses and fuse panels. ASV backs that reliability with its new 2-year/2,000-hour warranty.

Operator Experience

The MAX-Series improves ease-of-operation, service scheduling and job management with an optional 7-in. touch-screen display. The screen includes vital monitoring tools, displays the view from the backup camera and integrates with service history and schedules. Job management features such as passcode operator lockout, idle time tracking and more also are available.

Operators of all skill levels will benefit from new, intuitive switch locations and operator controls. The controls improve convenience with a new dual throttle option, allowing operation at a set RPM with the joystick controls and the ability to increase the RPM with the foot throttle without needing to adjust the dial.

Protection

ASV didn't stop at improved visibility with MAX-Series safety benefits. The machines include a roof escape hatch, allowing operators to quickly get out through the roof rather than through the back window and over a hot engine bay in emergency situations. Models also include rollover protection (ROPS) and reinforced windows for impact resistance. Additionally, ASV offers options for increased protection, including side screens, reinforced polycarbonate door, level 2 FOPS and light guards.

Performance

ASV MAX-Series skid-steer loaders provide maximum performance with optimal ground clearance, serviceability, departure angle and power.

The radial-lift, 75-hp RS-75 includes a 2,600-lb. rated operating capacity and a 5,845-lb. breakout force. The vertical-lift VS-75 features a 5,920-lb. breakout force and an impressive 3,500-lb.-rated operating capacity for its 75 hp. The VS-75's high capacity rivals many 95 to 100 hp units, giving operators the ability to have the fuel economy and reduced price of a lower horsepower machine but the performance of some of the largest skid steers out there, according to the manufacturer.

Both models are better able to travel over obstacles without getting hung up due to 10.5 in. of ground clearance, more than 2 in. higher than any machine in their class. In addition, the purpose-built chassis improves performance while climbing hills resulting from a 24-degree departure angle.

The machines maximize serviceability with convenient and simple maintenance access. Swing-out door and cooling systems provide access to filters and other daily checkpoints for easy maintenance.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com/max-series.

