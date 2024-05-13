Photo courtesy of Volvo The winning team from Volvo dealer KSS Korea.

A global competition to find the very best of the best Volvo technicians has concluded after a 12-month endurance test of skills, knowledge, stamina and teamwork across all elements of aftersales operations.

The team from Volvo dealer KSS Korea were named the well-earned winners of Volvo Masters 2024 — following an intense Grand Final at the Customer Center in Eskilstuna, Sweden, the headquarters of Volvo CE.

Some 2,235 participants from 634 teams took part in one of the largest collaborative learning experiences of its kind, from 134 Volvo dealers worldwide. Now in its 34th year, the epic contest is respected in the industry as an exciting way to showcase the talents of the many accomplished parts and service technicians working across Volvo CE's dedicated dealer network.

Construction's Toughest Challenge

Putting to the test their expertise in aftersales operations, the 14 teams who made it through to the Grand Final were tasked with six challenges on excavators, articulated haulers, wheel loaders, engines, electromobility and used equipment. Each challenge was based on the very latest solutions and technologies, with electromobility and digitalization playing a more prominent role than ever before.

Jan Fogelberg, Masters global lead at Volvo CE, said, "Volvo Masters is an exceptionally grueling experience and really tests the skills of our aftersales teams from around the world. Each time we put on this competition, we focus on coming up with more and more sophisticated and diverse challenges, and each time we are always overwhelmed at the expertise and passion on display.

"Huge congratulations, not only to the winners who really proved they had the spirit to get to the top, but to everyone whose engagement and dedication to take on any challenge, no matter how hard, is a testament to the high standards to which our customers hold Volvo CE and our incredible dealer network."

New for 2024 was an arguably more high-pressured environment — with the grand final taking place in front of a live audience of guests at the customer center in Eskilstuna, creating a more sporting atmosphere. Just like the real thing, where customers expect optimum uptime to keep their business operations running as smoothly as possible, the technicians were required to juggle the demands of the task with the need to complete it as quickly as possible.

Diverse Display of Skills

The win by KSS Korea came after a nail-biting contest. Taking the silver medal was SMT Netherlands, while third and fourth place were won by Zhejiang Liyang from China and Ascendum Portugal respectively.

Two Volvo dealer teams each from Europe, Asia, China, North America, Latin America, India and Region International took part in the grand final on May 6-8. They qualified after six months of regional finals on home ground, which followed the first phase of the competition, involving three online rounds of questions and assessments.

The global competition brings different cultures and ways of working together. It is a great motivator for participants, as well as a boost to the reputation of hard-working technicians around the world.

