Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Atlas Copco Power Technique Welcomes PacWest Machinery to Dealer Network

Wed May 05, 2021 - West Edition
Atlas Copco


Atlas Copco Power Technique has welcomed PacWest Machinery LLC to the Atlas Copco dealer network, effective immediately. PacWest Machinery will provide rental, sales, service, distribution and aftermarket support of Atlas Copco equipment to the Pacific Northwest.

The company has coverage throughout the Pacific Northwest, including full-service branches, mobile service units and product support representatives.

"We are extremely excited to be working with PacWest Machinery in the Pacific Northwest," said Doug Podraza, vice president, Western U.S., at Atlas Copco Power Tehcnique. "PacWest's addition to our distributor network gives Atlas Copco Power Technique a footprint we have never had before."

The sales and service territory covers Washington, Oregon and northern Idaho, operating full-service facilities near Seattle, Pasco and Spokane, Wash., including Portland and Eugene, Ore.

Owned by the Joshua Green Corporation, a Seattle-based private company, PacWest Machinery invests its time for long-term use, developing its business into leading organizations that excel at customer satisfaction and long-term performance.

"We look forward to partnering with and growing alongside PacWest as they continue to deliver a customer experience that is second to none," said Podraza.

The heavy equipment dealer specializes in sales, rental and aftermarket support for a broad group of customers in the Pacific Northwest, including excavation contractors, mining and quarrying, utility, industrial, municipal, forestry and many other segments.

For more information about PacWest Machinery, visit https://www.pacwestmachinery.com/

For more information about Atlas Copco Power Technique, visit www.atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment.




Today's top stories

Metro Overpass Collapses in Mexico City, Leaving Many Dead, Injured

Cat MH3250, MH3260 Material Handlers Set New Standard

VIDEO: SR 167 Completion Project Gaining Momentum

Bobcat Company, Country Artist Justin Moore Announce Partnership, Fan Sweepstakes

John Deere Introduces John Deere Protect Service Plan

ABLE Equipment Rental Announces Appointment of Vice President of Sales Operations

Industry Urges Workers to Get COVID Vaccine

Ensuring Quality, Speeding Project With Instant Moisture Measurement



 

Read more about...

Atlas Copco Business News PacWest Machinery






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo