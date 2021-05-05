Atlas Copco Power Technique has welcomed PacWest Machinery LLC to the Atlas Copco dealer network, effective immediately. PacWest Machinery will provide rental, sales, service, distribution and aftermarket support of Atlas Copco equipment to the Pacific Northwest.

The company has coverage throughout the Pacific Northwest, including full-service branches, mobile service units and product support representatives.

"We are extremely excited to be working with PacWest Machinery in the Pacific Northwest," said Doug Podraza, vice president, Western U.S., at Atlas Copco Power Tehcnique. "PacWest's addition to our distributor network gives Atlas Copco Power Technique a footprint we have never had before."

The sales and service territory covers Washington, Oregon and northern Idaho, operating full-service facilities near Seattle, Pasco and Spokane, Wash., including Portland and Eugene, Ore.

Owned by the Joshua Green Corporation, a Seattle-based private company, PacWest Machinery invests its time for long-term use, developing its business into leading organizations that excel at customer satisfaction and long-term performance.

"We look forward to partnering with and growing alongside PacWest as they continue to deliver a customer experience that is second to none," said Podraza.

The heavy equipment dealer specializes in sales, rental and aftermarket support for a broad group of customers in the Pacific Northwest, including excavation contractors, mining and quarrying, utility, industrial, municipal, forestry and many other segments.

For more information about PacWest Machinery, visit https://www.pacwestmachinery.com/

For more information about Atlas Copco Power Technique, visit www.atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment.

