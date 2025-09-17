Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Baschmann Services Hosts Open House in Elma, N.Y.

    Baschmann Services in Elma, N.Y., hosted an open house featuring equipment demos, vendor showcases, and an excavator rodeo. Attendees enjoyed discounts, door prizes, and food while learning about the company's offerings. The event was praised for its educational and engaging activities.

    September 17, 2025 - Northeast Edition #20

    CEG


    Baschmann Services Inc., located at 1101 Maple Rd. in Elma, welcomed customers from across western New York and the Southern Tier Sept. 12, 2025, for an open house and customer appreciation day.

    With support from its vendors, Baschmann put on an educational and hands-on event that highlighted its wide range of equipment lines. Factory representatives were on site to answer questions directly, while demonstrations gave attendees the chance to see the machines in action.

    A featured operational crushing spread showcased primarily Anaconda crushing equipment. Another crowd favorite was an excavator operators' rodeo, which used a KOBELCO excavator to test participants' skill behind the controls.

    Guests enjoyed a variety of food throughout the day, while taking advantage of special promotional discounts on parts, service and rentals. Baschmann offered event-only equipment pricing and awarded a large selection of door prizes to attendees.

    Manufacturers represented at the event included ASV, Paladin, Virnig Attachments, ROKBAK off-road trucks, Hitachi loaders, Soosan hammers, Pitbull portable crushing machines, Cummins engines, Toku/Stryker breakers, Loftness, Ammann compaction equipment, KOBELCO excavators, Erskine attachments, Eager Beaver trailers, Felling trailers, Pequea trailers, McLanahan, Carlton stump grinders, Weigh Shark conveyor belt scales, TCI Manufacturing, FRD hammers and Anaconda.

    Visitors praised the event for its mix of product education, food and family-friendly activities, noting it was an effective way to learn more about the company's offerings while connecting with Baschmann's staff and partners. CEG

    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14

    Baschmann used Anaconda processing equipment and KOBELCO excavators to demonstrate a crushing spread. (CEG photo)
    Mike Peters, Baschmann Services aggregate specialist, was on hand to answer any and all questions related to aggregate production and recycling. (CEG photo)
    Ethan Weyant (L) of Anaconda and Josh Holsopple of McLanahan Agricultural Products (CEG photo)
    Timothy Byroads, highway superintendent of the town of Machias, tests his operator skills in this KOBELCO excavator. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Kevin Smith, Baschmann Services; Jeff Walek, J&J Site; Glenn Donnelly, Blackstone Construction; Britt Donnelly, Blackstone Construction; and Bob Tracy, Baschmann Services, meet up to discuss the day’s festivities at the Baschmann Services open house. (CEG photo)
    A large inventory of KOBELCO excavators was on display with sizes to meet contractors’ every need. (CEG photo)
    Zach Manz (L) and Peter Baschmann of Baschmann Services have worked diligently to make sure that the company provides their customers with an array of products from a wide variety of companies to meet all contractors’ earthmoving, recycling and aggregate equipment needs. (CEG photo)
    An Anaconda conveyor makes the perfect flagpole to welcome guests to the Baschmann Services open house. (CEG photo)
    Attendees register for an opportunity to win door prizes. (CEG photo)
    Contestants used a KOBELCO excavator for the operator skills competition. (CEG photo)
    Jim Lowe of Equipfix is ready to discuss aggregate processing equipment with attendees. (CEG photo)
    Competitors used an ASV track loader and a wheel loader tire in the track loader obstacle course. (CEG photo)
    Kevin Smith (L) of Baschmann Services and Jarid Pellicano of Custom Crews Inc. discuss the benefits of the ASV CTL. (CEG photo)
    Baschmann Services is home to western New York’s largest inventory of Hitachi wheel loaders. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Callan Marine Finishes Port of Corpus Christi Work

    Fortis Construction Builds Hillsboro Readiness Center

    Skanska Begins One School Project, Completes Another

    Abbott Touts 10-Year, $146B Investment in Transportation

    Rent Equip, Bertling Equipment Announce Merger

    Boise Airport Picks Hensel Phelps for Terminal Expansion

    Gehl Answers the Call for Larger Skid Steers, CTLs With New Large-Frame Loaders

    Navigating Mounting Risks



     

    Read more about...

    Baschmann Services Inc. dealership Events New York Open House







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147