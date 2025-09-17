Baschmann Services in Elma, N.Y., hosted an open house featuring equipment demos, vendor showcases, and an excavator rodeo. Attendees enjoyed discounts, door prizes, and food while learning about the company's offerings. The event was praised for its educational and engaging activities.

Baschmann Services Inc., located at 1101 Maple Rd. in Elma, welcomed customers from across western New York and the Southern Tier Sept. 12, 2025, for an open house and customer appreciation day.

With support from its vendors, Baschmann put on an educational and hands-on event that highlighted its wide range of equipment lines. Factory representatives were on site to answer questions directly, while demonstrations gave attendees the chance to see the machines in action.

A featured operational crushing spread showcased primarily Anaconda crushing equipment. Another crowd favorite was an excavator operators' rodeo, which used a KOBELCO excavator to test participants' skill behind the controls.

Guests enjoyed a variety of food throughout the day, while taking advantage of special promotional discounts on parts, service and rentals. Baschmann offered event-only equipment pricing and awarded a large selection of door prizes to attendees.

Manufacturers represented at the event included ASV, Paladin, Virnig Attachments, ROKBAK off-road trucks, Hitachi loaders, Soosan hammers, Pitbull portable crushing machines, Cummins engines, Toku/Stryker breakers, Loftness, Ammann compaction equipment, KOBELCO excavators, Erskine attachments, Eager Beaver trailers, Felling trailers, Pequea trailers, McLanahan, Carlton stump grinders, Weigh Shark conveyor belt scales, TCI Manufacturing, FRD hammers and Anaconda.

Visitors praised the event for its mix of product education, food and family-friendly activities, noting it was an effective way to learn more about the company's offerings while connecting with Baschmann's staff and partners. CEG

