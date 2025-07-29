Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Bergkamp Brings Signature Craftsmanship to CCPR With Launch of Journeyman Mobile Mix Plant

    Bergkamp debuts Journeyman Mobile Mix Plant for CCPR, focusing on innovation and operator-friendly design. Years of development resulted in a precise, durable machine offering flexibility in mix production with proprietary automation controls. Visit www.bergkampinc.com for details.

    Tue July 29, 2025 - National Edition
    Bergkamp


    Bergkamp announced the launch of the Journeyman Mobile Mix Plant, its first entry into the Cold Central Plant Recycling (CCPR) market.
    Bergkamp photo
    Bergkamp announced the launch of the Journeyman Mobile Mix Plant, its first entry into the Cold Central Plant Recycling (CCPR) market.
    Bergkamp announced the launch of the Journeyman Mobile Mix Plant, its first entry into the Cold Central Plant Recycling (CCPR) market.   (Bergkamp photo) According to Bergkamp, Journeyman is capable of producing mixes with 100 percent RAP, 100 percent virgin aggregates and any blend in between.   (Bergkamp photo) Bergkamp began its development process in 2017, building and testing an early prototype to validate performance and operator experience.   (Bergkamp photo)

    Bergkamp announced the launch of the Journeyman Mobile Mix Plant, its first entry into the Cold Central Plant Recycling (CCPR) market.

    This move marks a significant expansion of Bergkamp's innovation into cold recycling technologies, building on decades of expertise in slurry and micro surfacing solutions. Journeyman represents a new standard for innovation, craftsmanship and operator-first design in CCPR, according to Bergkamp.

    "For us, it wasn't about being first — it was about getting it right," said Scott Bergkamp, president of Bergkamp. "The Journeyman brings the Bergkamp commitment to quality and customer support into a category that's ready for a better experience. It's built to make CCPR more intuitive, more consistent and more reliable from day one."

    The inspiration for Journeyman came from the field. Several of Bergkamp's customers — many already working in cold recycling — expressed a need for more intuitive, operator-friendly equipment that could bridge the gap between performance and usability.

    Bergkamp began its development process in 2017, building and testing an early prototype to validate performance and operator experience. Rather than retrofitting existing equipment or rushing to market, the team spent years refining the concept — drawing on the success of its EMCADS control technology and direct input from contractors and operators.

    That vision never changed: deliver superior technology that lowers the learning curve, reduces customer entry costs and raises expectations for what a CCPR plant can be.

    The result: a machine engineered for precision, simplicity and uptime. Journeyman integrates proprietary automation and metering controls that reduce calibration time, while maintaining the rugged durability and thoughtful features that define Bergkamp equipment, according to Bergkamp. It brings flexibility and precision to the job site, capable of producing mixes with 100 percent RAP, 100 percent virgin aggregates and any blend in between.

    "At Bergkamp, we take pride in building equipment that just feels right to use — day after day," said Bergkamp. "Journeyman reflects that philosophy. It's the product of listening to customers, designing with the operator in mind, and refusing to compromise on quality."

    For more information, visit www.bergkampinc.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    INDOT Oversees $216M I-69 ORX Section 3

    Iowa DOT Unveils One-Man Pothole Filling Machine

    Construction Machinery Hosts Open House in Owensboro, Ky.

    Takeuchi-US Hosts Media Event at Its Headquarters in Pendergrass, Ga.

    Takeuchi Introduces New TL11R3 Compact Track Loader

    BigIron, Sullivan Announce Vintage Sale at Illinois Farm Progress Show

    Iowa, Wis., Plan for Lansing Bridge Demo

    Hear From Experts: Q&A With Bobcat Company



     

    Read more about...

    Aggregate Aggregate Equipment Bergkamp Concrete Mixers New Products Recycling







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147