Bergkamp photo Bergkamp announced the launch of the Journeyman Mobile Mix Plant, its first entry into the Cold Central Plant Recycling (CCPR) market.

This move marks a significant expansion of Bergkamp's innovation into cold recycling technologies, building on decades of expertise in slurry and micro surfacing solutions. Journeyman represents a new standard for innovation, craftsmanship and operator-first design in CCPR, according to Bergkamp.

"For us, it wasn't about being first — it was about getting it right," said Scott Bergkamp, president of Bergkamp. "The Journeyman brings the Bergkamp commitment to quality and customer support into a category that's ready for a better experience. It's built to make CCPR more intuitive, more consistent and more reliable from day one."

The inspiration for Journeyman came from the field. Several of Bergkamp's customers — many already working in cold recycling — expressed a need for more intuitive, operator-friendly equipment that could bridge the gap between performance and usability.

Bergkamp began its development process in 2017, building and testing an early prototype to validate performance and operator experience. Rather than retrofitting existing equipment or rushing to market, the team spent years refining the concept — drawing on the success of its EMCADS control technology and direct input from contractors and operators.

That vision never changed: deliver superior technology that lowers the learning curve, reduces customer entry costs and raises expectations for what a CCPR plant can be.

The result: a machine engineered for precision, simplicity and uptime. Journeyman integrates proprietary automation and metering controls that reduce calibration time, while maintaining the rugged durability and thoughtful features that define Bergkamp equipment, according to Bergkamp. It brings flexibility and precision to the job site, capable of producing mixes with 100 percent RAP, 100 percent virgin aggregates and any blend in between.

"At Bergkamp, we take pride in building equipment that just feels right to use — day after day," said Bergkamp. "Journeyman reflects that philosophy. It's the product of listening to customers, designing with the operator in mind, and refusing to compromise on quality."

For more information, visit www.bergkampinc.com.

