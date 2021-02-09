Our Main Office
Tue February 09, 2021 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros. has been conducting massive auctions in Orlando, Fla., for decades, attracting travelers from around the world to the sunshine state every February — this year will be different.
Due to COVID-19, to ensure the safety of its customers and employees, Ritchie Bros. will be conducting its six-day February Orlando event entirely online, and bidding has already begun. In fact, customers have already placed more than 5,000 PriorityBids on the 12,000 items available in the Feb. 15 to 20 auction.
"Over the past year we have seen customers become more engaged online, researching equipment and pricing, watchlisting items, and placing PriorityBids ahead of auction day," said Kari Taylor, president, North American Sales, Ritchie Bros.
"While the auctioneer may not start calling until next week, the Orlando auction has already begun thanks to PriorityBid. Get online, get registered and start bidding today."
With PriorityBid, customers can submit the amount they are willing to bid up to and the Ritchie Bros. system will bid the lowest amount required for them to win the item. The bid is secret, and the system will only raise a customer's bid if someone outbids them. Notifications can be set to inform customers if they have been outbid or won the item. PriorityBid is open now, with live auction bidding starting on Monday, February 15.
"Our Orlando auction site is open for in-person inspections ahead of and during the auction, with onsite parking available," added Taylor. "Other enhancements to this year's event include video inspections on several asset categories, PriorityBid open significantly earlier for increased customer convenience and enhanced dynamic bidding for all Timed Auction items. Onsite or online, you can count on Ritchie Bros. to deliver an auction like no other."
For more information, visit rbauction.com/orlando2021.