Ritchie Bros. has been conducting massive auctions in Orlando, Fla., for decades, attracting travelers from around the world to the sunshine state every February — this year will be different.

Due to COVID-19, to ensure the safety of its customers and employees, Ritchie Bros. will be conducting its six-day February Orlando event entirely online, and bidding has already begun. In fact, customers have already placed more than 5,000 PriorityBids on the 12,000 items available in the Feb. 15 to 20 auction.

"Over the past year we have seen customers become more engaged online, researching equipment and pricing, watchlisting items, and placing PriorityBids ahead of auction day," said Kari Taylor, president, North American Sales, Ritchie Bros.

"While the auctioneer may not start calling until next week, the Orlando auction has already begun thanks to PriorityBid. Get online, get registered and start bidding today."

With PriorityBid, customers can submit the amount they are willing to bid up to and the Ritchie Bros. system will bid the lowest amount required for them to win the item. The bid is secret, and the system will only raise a customer's bid if someone outbids them. Notifications can be set to inform customers if they have been outbid or won the item. PriorityBid is open now, with live auction bidding starting on Monday, February 15.

"Our Orlando auction site is open for in-person inspections ahead of and during the auction, with onsite parking available," added Taylor. "Other enhancements to this year's event include video inspections on several asset categories, PriorityBid open significantly earlier for increased customer convenience and enhanced dynamic bidding for all Timed Auction items. Onsite or online, you can count on Ritchie Bros. to deliver an auction like no other."

Auction Schedule

Monday, Feb. 15: skid steer loaders; multi terrain loaders; loader backhoes; motor scrapers; motor graders; forklifts; rough terrain forklifts; telescopic forklifts; boom lifts; electric forklifts; scissor lifts; light towers; sign boards; heavy gen sets; industrial gen sets; light gen sets; welders; pumps

skid steer loaders; multi terrain loaders; loader backhoes; motor scrapers; motor graders; forklifts; rough terrain forklifts; telescopic forklifts; boom lifts; electric forklifts; scissor lifts; light towers; sign boards; heavy gen sets; industrial gen sets; light gen sets; welders; pumps Tuesday, Feb. 16: dumpers; tack tractors; wheel loaders; wheel dozers; articulated dump trucks; rock trucks; water wagons; utility tractors; 2WD tractors; MFWD tractors; 4WD tractors; track tractors; trenchers; cable plows; directional drills; boring machines; drills; vacuum trailers; pull scrapers; feller bunchers; skidders; air compressors

dumpers; tack tractors; wheel loaders; wheel dozers; articulated dump trucks; rock trucks; water wagons; utility tractors; 2WD tractors; MFWD tractors; 4WD tractors; track tractors; trenchers; cable plows; directional drills; boring machines; drills; vacuum trailers; pull scrapers; feller bunchers; skidders; air compressors Wednesday, Feb. 17: brooms; rollers; tandem rollers; vibratory rollers; vibratory padfoot compactors; compactors; crawler loaders; crawler tractors; carry deck cranes; boom trucks (straight); all terrain cranes; rough terrain cranes; hydraulic truck cranes; conventional truck cranes; crawler cranes; pile driver; jaw crushers; impact crushers; screen plants; feeder; conveyors; profilers; pulverizers; pavers; asphalt distributor trucks; road wideners; concrete pavers; barges; planters; cultivators; discs; harrows; seeders; spreaders; fruit harvesting equipment; harrow

brooms; rollers; tandem rollers; vibratory rollers; vibratory padfoot compactors; compactors; crawler loaders; crawler tractors; carry deck cranes; boom trucks (straight); all terrain cranes; rough terrain cranes; hydraulic truck cranes; conventional truck cranes; crawler cranes; pile driver; jaw crushers; impact crushers; screen plants; feeder; conveyors; profilers; pulverizers; pavers; asphalt distributor trucks; road wideners; concrete pavers; barges; planters; cultivators; discs; harrows; seeders; spreaders; fruit harvesting equipment; harrow Thursday, Feb. 18: compactors; material handlers; hydraulic excavators; mobile excavators; midi excavators; mini excavators; office trailers; automobiles; sport utility vehicles; pickups

compactors; material handlers; hydraulic excavators; mobile excavators; midi excavators; mini excavators; office trailers; automobiles; sport utility vehicles; pickups Friday, Feb. 19: heavy haul trucks; truck tractors (Tri/A); truck tractors (T/A); truck tractors (S/A); car haulers; street sweepers; vacuum trucks; tank trucks; water trucks; fuel and lube trucks; mixer trucks; concrete pump trucks; dump trucks; mechanics trucks; service trucks; utility trucks; shears

heavy haul trucks; truck tractors (Tri/A); truck tractors (T/A); truck tractors (S/A); car haulers; street sweepers; vacuum trucks; tank trucks; water trucks; fuel and lube trucks; mixer trucks; concrete pump trucks; dump trucks; mechanics trucks; service trucks; utility trucks; shears Saturday, Feb. 20: cab and chassis; buses; bucket trucks; digger derrick trucks; boom trucks (knuckle); sanitation trucks; rolloff trucks; tow trucks; rollback trucks; plow trucks; emergency vehicles; flatbed dump trucks; flatbed trucks; reefer trucks; van trucks; lowboys; jeeps and dollies; step deck trailers; hiboys; end dump trailers; grain trailers; tank trailers; van trailers; reel trailers

For more information, visit rbauction.com/orlando2021.

Today's top stories