The four new M3-Series 500 platform size model loaders include the S510 and S590 skid-steer loaders and the T550 and T595 compact track loaders.

To meet a variety of customer needs and budgets, Bobcat Company announced the launch of the new M3-Series compact loader line, adding to its extensive, growing line of compact equipment.

Four new skid-steer and compact track loader models are now available by limited release in North America through select dealers.

The new M3-Series line represents the newest addition to the Bobcat compact loader family, designed to deliver enhanced performance and value to meet a wide range of customer needs and expectations. The series was developed to specifically support customers who are looking for more practical features with pricing to match, while complementing the R-Series lineup and maintaining the high standards of reliability, durability and performance established by Bobcat.

"As an industry leader, we are always looking for opportunities to introduce our expanding lineup of Bobcat products to more customers," said Matthew Kettner, director of product management at Doosan Bobcat North America. "With the new M3-Series, the high-performance and reliability Bobcat is known for is built into every machine, combined with practical options to meet the needs and budgets of every customer."

Building on the established M2-Series loader, the new M3-Series is designed with the Bobcat turbo-charged diesel engine, an innovative new fuel system, simplified configurations and fewer ancillary options combined with new modern decal styling and more. The four new M3-Series 500 platform size model loaders include the S510 and S590 skid-steer loaders and the T550 and T595 compact track loaders.

Bobcat Engineered Performance

The series is powered by 2.4-liter Tier IV Bobcat engines with a new fuel system, offering a range of horsepower from 55 to 70. The engine meets Tier IV regulations without a diesel particulate filter (DPF), reducing downtime that occurs with DPF regeneration and long-term DPF maintenance costs.

The high-efficiency hydraulic pumps are configured precisely for each model's specific operating capacity and matched to cylinder size and loader lift capacity. This provides better breakout forces and faster cycle times to enhance power and overall operator productivity and efficiency, according to the manufacturer.

Bobcat engines also feature a robust combustion chamber that can handle more pressure and produces more usable horsepower and torque, meaning optimal performance for pushing, digging, lifting and operating a variety of attachments.

Job-Matched Lift Arms

The M3-Series durable lift-arm design and a choice of lift paths helps meet the unique needs of each job site. The S510 and T550 models feature a radius lift path to provide maximum reach truck bed height. The S590 and T595 models offer a vertical lift path for higher lift capacity and to achieve more reach at full lift height, keeping the load closer to the machine while the loader arms are raised.

Comfort Cab and Leading Visibility

The M3-Series offers a roomy interior with a standard adjustable suspension seat and large entry to accommodate different sized operators. The cab forward design and optimal all-around visibility keeps operators more connected to the work site. The enclosed cab machines feature a pressurized interior space to repel dust and debris and enhances the efficiency of optional heating and air conditioning.

Service and Maintenance Made Easy

Bobcat loaders are designed to provide fast and easy maintenance. Engine checkpoints are within close reach, as the large, swing-open tailgate provides convenient access to key maintenance points and the tip-up cab brings accessibility to hydraulic and hydrostatic components.

Uptime Protection

A new fuel system in M3-Series loaders makes low fuel levels more forgiving. Cold-weather operation is improved and a variety of features, including a self-priming pump and a new fuel pre-filter, make maintenance and service more convenient. Additional standard uptime features include automatic machine shutdown, on-board diagnostics and battery run-down protection to monitor engine, hydraulic and battery functions. M3-Series loaders are designed for delivering better productivity where it counts, keeping machines out of the shop and on the work site.

Attachment Versatility

The Bobcat Bob-Tach attachment mounting system comes standard with the M3-Series loaders, making it possible to quickly change attachments across Bobcat's extensive offering of dozens of different compatible attachment products. The attachments are integrated with the electronics and hydraulic systems of Bobcat loaders, providing greater versatility to accomplish more with a single machine.

Bobcat's Power Bob-Tach system, with the ability to change non-hydraulic attachments without leaving the comfort of the cab, is available on select M3-Series loader models.

Additional Standard Features

Fingertip controls to assist in the ease of operation of attachments easy to operate

Dial hand throttle to allow for the quick adjustment of engine speed

12-volt power accessary for charging mobile devices

A new, larger fuel filter enabling better system protection and longer filter life

Dual path cooling system

High-output halogen lights for low-light operation

All around visibility with top, side views and single-pane front window

Add-on Upgrade Options Available on Select Models

Selectable Joystick Control (SJC)

Bobcat MaxControl Remote Operation (if equipped with SJC)

Automatic ride control

Hydraulic bucket positioning

Premium LED side lighting kit

Bobcat Machine IQ Wireless Communications/Bobcat Owner Portal

Heating and air conditioning

Power Bob-Tach System

2-Speed Travel

For more information, visit www.Bobcat.com.

Today's top stories