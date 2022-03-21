List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Boom Truck Simulator from CM Labs Replicates Machine Instability to Maximize Trainee Readiness for Work Site

Mon March 21, 2022 - National Edition
CM Labs Simulations



CM Labs Simulations, developer of Vortex training simulators, has released its boom truck simulator training pack.

The boom truck typically presents an increased likelihood of training incidents, as it is often the first equipment that inexperienced operators are exposed to. CM Labs' training pack presents a safer alternative for initial training while mitigating the increased fuel costs and wear and tear that typically result from novice handling, the company said.

The boom truck simulator can deploy outriggers to level the equipment before operation, and also simulates the swing effect of the load, making it an ideal training tool for utility companies as well as line worker training schools. Trainees acquire skills including controls familiarization, outrigger deployment, load handling and pole setting procedures.

Dedicated exercises also prepare trainees for CCO and EICA certification exams.

The boom truck training pack runs on the motion-enabled Vortex Edge Max and the fully immersive Vortex Advantage, paired with control levers. It also runs on the desktop Vortex Edge Plus, with heavy-duty joystick controls. Performance metrics are tracked during training exercises so that trainers can assess safety violations, load control and operational efficiency, among other indicators.

"When it comes to boom truck operations, this simulator is the first solution on the market to successfully close the gap between the classroom and the worksite," said CM Labs' Senior Product Marketing Manager David Clark. "Ultimately, the result is a trained operator who fully understands what is expected on the job, in terms of safety, efficiency and respect for the machine."

For more information, visit www.cm-labs.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




