Nebraska farmers will benefit from more access to quality agricultural equipment, now that Heartland New Holland has joined the Brandt agricultural equipment dealer network.

Based in McCook, Neb., Heartland has been supporting farmers and their communities for nearly six years. Combining Brandt agricultural equipment with their existing product offering means Heartland can provide options for increased efficiency and productivity to their customers.

"We are proud to partner with Heartland New Holland, a dealer that shares both our passion for agriculture and our commitment to taking great care of our customers," said Brandt Senior Vice President Sales — Manufactured Products, Jason Klassen. "We remain committed to farmers and the agriculture industry, and partnerships like this extend our ability to effectively serve that industry."

Heartland customers can order Brandt agricultural equipment, including grain carts, tillage and grain handling products, now. Brandt will provide Heartland and its customers with best-in-class equipment and the parts and service to back it up.

"We're excited to be able to provide Brandt's well-designed and expertly built line of agricultural products to our local farming customers," said Eric Foster, Heartland's sales manager. "Our customers have been asking for a robust, well-built line of equipment designed with their needs in mind, and Brandt's products are exactly what they've been looking for."

