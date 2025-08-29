Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Bravo Trailers Supporting Heroes

    Bravo Trailers partners with Tunnel to Towers Foundation to donate $50 for every ProGrade trailer sold, supporting America's heroes. President Mitchell Bender emphasizes the contribution to a greater cause, urging customers to become heroes through their purchase. More information at bravoprograde.com.

    Fri August 29, 2025 - National Edition
    Bravo Trailers


    Bravo logo
      (Bravo logo)   (Bravo logo)

    Bravo Trailers announced the continuation of its partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, reinforcing its commitment to support America's heroes.

    Through its ProGrade division, Bravo will donate $50 for every ProGrade trailer sold at retail to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

    "By purchasing a ProGrade trailer, we're all helping true heroes," said Mitchell Bender, president and CEO of Bravo Trailers. "With a ProGrade model, customers receive years of safe, secure and hassle-free towing. Through the product, the donation and the support, we're all contributing to a greater cause. Our customers can be heroes too."

    About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

    Founded in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who gave his life on 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation supports first responders, military service members and their families. Operating across 19 states, the foundation provides:

    • mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders;

    • smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders;

    • financial assistance to families of heroes killed or gravely injured in the line of duty; and

    • programs to end veteran homelessness.

    Since its inception, Tunnel to Towers has raised over $500 million, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of America's bravest.

    For more information, visit www.bravoprograde.com

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




