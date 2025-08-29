Construction Equipment Guide
Fri August 29, 2025 - National Edition
Bravo Trailers announced the continuation of its partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, reinforcing its commitment to support America's heroes.
Through its ProGrade division, Bravo will donate $50 for every ProGrade trailer sold at retail to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
"By purchasing a ProGrade trailer, we're all helping true heroes," said Mitchell Bender, president and CEO of Bravo Trailers. "With a ProGrade model, customers receive years of safe, secure and hassle-free towing. Through the product, the donation and the support, we're all contributing to a greater cause. Our customers can be heroes too."
About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation
Founded in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who gave his life on 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation supports first responders, military service members and their families. Operating across 19 states, the foundation provides:
• mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders;
• smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders;
• financial assistance to families of heroes killed or gravely injured in the line of duty; and
• programs to end veteran homelessness.
Since its inception, Tunnel to Towers has raised over $500 million, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of America's bravest.
For more information, visit www.bravoprograde.com
