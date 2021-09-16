Briggs JCB had a big presence at the landscape show held by the Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) on Aug. 25 to 27 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

In addition to an exhibit area filled with the newest products available to the landscape and nursery industries, including the new JCB Zero Emissions Electric mini excavator, valued customers and prospects were invited to a Briggs JCB VIP Reception after show hours on Aug. 26. Great food and beverage selections, live entertainment, giveaway bags and a fun filled atmosphere were at the heart of this event.

