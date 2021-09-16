Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Briggs JCB Showcases Its Products at FNGLA

Thu September 16, 2021 - Southeast Edition #19
CEG


Briggs JCB had a big presence at the landscape show held by the Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) on Aug. 25 to 27 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

In addition to an exhibit area filled with the newest products available to the landscape and nursery industries, including the new JCB Zero Emissions Electric mini excavator, valued customers and prospects were invited to a Briggs JCB VIP Reception after show hours on Aug. 26. Great food and beverage selections, live entertainment, giveaway bags and a fun filled atmosphere were at the heart of this event.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7

Enjoying the fun and fellowship of the event (L-R) are Annelee Burr and her dad, Billy Burr; John Hofmeyer of Briggs JCB; and Carlos Leal and John Neal of Quality Sod & Landscape Solutions, Seffner and Spring Hill, Fla.
Briggs JCB representative Darius Prentice (L) talks about creative equipment financing plans and ideas with Eduardo Sobrino of Commercial Equipment Finance Inc. (CEFI), Coral Gables, Fla.
Frank Vetter (L), JCB machine fleet owner and VP-general manager of GoMulch, a mulch and soil company based in Ft. Myers, Fla., has the opportunity for a great discussion of his machine productivity with his Briggs JCB salesman, Justin McBride
Roundtable discussions of best business practices while enjoying a beverage of choice.
Bill Vanderbent (L) of Tree Taxi LLC, based in Riverview, Fla., bought a JCB 407 wheel loader four months ago from his Briggs JCB salesman, Billy Burr, and is expecting delivery of his second JCB machine the week after the landscape show.
On the showroom floor in the Briggs JCB exhibit area was the only zero emissions electric mini-excavator in the show.
 




