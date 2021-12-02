Liane Randolph

Liane Randolph, chair of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), will deliver the keynote address at Green Truck Summit, a full-day program focused on clean energy trends for commercial vehicles held as part of Work Truck Week 2022.

John Davis, creator, host and executive producer of MotorWeek, returns as emcee. New this year is a full slate of short breakout sessions in the afternoon.

Work Truck Week, North America's largest work truck event, runs March 8 to 11, 2022, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind. Green Truck Summit is March 8 at JW Marriott Indianapolis, adjacent to the convention center. Education sessions run March 8 to 10 and the exhibit hall is open March 9 to 11.

Green Truck Summit brings together government, educators, fleets and innovators to provide updates on the work truck industry's path to zero emissions. Sessions offer operational insights for vocational truck fleet managers, as well as perspectives on the evolution of commercial vehicles and advanced technology development.

"In order for the work truck industry to prepare for the next five years, it's crucial to understand how CARB emissions and fuel-consumption-reduction plans impact second-stage manufactured vehicles," said Kevin Koester, NTEA senior director.

"As CARB chair, Randolph is uniquely qualified to discuss how the industry can support the decision-making process for upcoming guidelines while also preparing for the transition to zero-emission vehicles over time."

Green Truck Summit starts at 8:30 a.m. Randolph takes the stage at 8:40 a.m. and is followed by additional general sessions How Hydrogen and Fuel Cells will Affect Work Trucks, U.S. Department of Energy Updates and Global Influences on Green Vehicle Technology. Later in the afternoon, registrants can choose from four blocks of 20-minute breakout sessions on topics such as:

How key industry segments are driving toward zero emissions

Electric vehicle (EV) grants and programs

EV maintenance

Green product updates.

The day concludes with a reception from 4 to 5 p.m. Lunch also is included.

About CARB

California has long been a bellwether in environmental issues, including emissions. In 1966, the state established the first tailpipe emissions standards in the United States. The following year, the Federal Air Quality Act made California the only state allowed to set its own more stringent air quality rules than federal standards. The same year, CARB was established to protect the public from the harmful effects of air pollution and develop programs and actions to fight climate change.

CARB's work over the last five decades has driven the world's vehicle manufacturers to invent a wide range of innovative vehicle emission control strategies, including catalytic converters, on-board diagnostic light systems and zero-emission vehicles.

Randolph has spent most of her career in public service, specializing in environmental law and policy, effective administration and a commitment to transparency and public process. She was appointed chair of CARB by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in December 2020, after spending six years as a commissioner at the California Public Utilities Commission where she managed decisions on energy efficiency, integrated energy resource planning and regulation of transportation network companies, while also spearheading significant Commission policy reforms.

Prior to that role, she served from 2011 to 2014 as deputy secretary and general counsel at the California Natural Resources Agency. She earned a juris doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

For the complete Green Truck Summit schedule and to register, visit worktruckweek.com/greentrucksummit.

