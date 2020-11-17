--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Snow Equipment Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Caltrans Awards Granite $257 Million: SR 99 Rehabilitation

Tue November 17, 2020 - West Edition #24
Caltrans

The scope of work includes the replacement or widening of six bridges and several retaining and sound walls to accommodate highway widening including an existing Union Pacific bridge.
The scope of work includes the replacement or widening of six bridges and several retaining and sound walls to accommodate highway widening including an existing Union Pacific bridge.



Granite announced recently that it has been selected by California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) as the construction manager/general contractor (CM/GC) for the $257 million State Route 99 rehabilitation from El Dorado Street to Clinton Ave project in Fresno. The first phase of this contract is the construction management portion which is valued at $3 million. The entire project is valued at $257 million.

The State Route 99 rehabilitation from El Dorado Street to Clinton Ave project will reconstruct 3.2 mi. of roadway with concrete pavement and alleviate road traffic backups through downtown Fresno with improved interchange configurations, added auxiliary lanes and increased shoulder widths. The project continues the widening of State Route 99 from a previous project completed for Caltrans by Granite in 2018.

The scope of work includes the replacement or widening of six bridges and several retaining and sound walls to accommodate highway widening, including an existing Union Pacific bridge. Drainage facilities within the project will be replaced including two pumping plants.

"We are honored to once again team up with Caltrans and improve transportation in Fresno," said Granite Regional Vice President Carter Rohrbough. "Being invited to be a part of the design and planning of this project provides Granite the opportunity to bring more value to Caltrans to ultimately support our communities and their traffic needs."

The construction management portion of the contract is expected to begin by the end of 2020, with the general contractor phase of the project slated to begin in mid-2024.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

California Caltrans Granite Construction Infrastructure Roadwork