List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: Caltrans Honors 11 Workers With Medal of Valor Awards

    Mon July 24, 2023 - West Edition #16
    Caltrans



    California Medal of Valor Recipients Jeffrey Scardine (center) and Cody Collins (right). (Caltrans photo) California Medal of Valor Recipients Brian Rubalcava (L) and Jason Lofton. (Caltrans photo) California Medal of Valor Recipients Jeremy Maraviov (second from L) and Scott Davidson (third from L). (Caltrans photo) California Medal of Valor Recipients Robert Hernandez (second from L) and Nicholas Macias (third from L) (Caltrans photo) California Medal of Valor Recipient William S. Miller (center).(Caltrans photo) California Medal of Valor Recipient Roberto Lopez. (Caltrans photo)

    The state of California recently honored 11 Caltrans employees with the Governor's State Employee Medal of Valor, the highest honors California bestows on its public servants.

    The awards are given to state employees for acts of heroism that go beyond the normal call of duty and at great personal risk to protect state property or save lives.

    "These 11 Caltrans workers courageously saved others while putting their own lives at risk," said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. "Today, we join Governor Gavin Newsom in honoring them and showing our gratitude for their selfless acts. We are extremely proud that they are part of our Caltrans family."

    Caltrans Landscape Maintenance Worker Brian Rubalcava and Highway Maintenance Worker Jason Lofton were awarded the Silver Medal of Valor for their heroic act during a dangerous rescue in extreme cold weather down steep terrain to save a couple after their vehicle went over a snow-covered embankment in Siskiyou County on Dec. 19, 2021.

    Caltrans Equipment Operators Jeremy Maraviov, Scott Davidson and Trevor Gipson were awarded with the Silver Medal of Valor for saving a father and young son after their car went down a steep embankment in Trinity County on Dec. 26, 2021.

    Caltrans Highway Maintenance Worker Nicholas Macias and Equipment Operator Robert Hernandez were awarded the Silver Medal of Valor for saving a man trapped inside a burning vehicle in Merced on Aug. 3, 2022.

    Caltrans Equipment Operator Roberto Lopez was awarded the Gold Medal of Valor for rescuing a colleague who was trapped in a burning vehicle after an incident with a cargo truck in San Diego County on May 26, 2022.

    Caltrans Maintenance Area Superintendent Cody Collins and Transportation Engineering Technician Jeffrey Scardine were awarded the Silver Medal of Valor for rescuing a student who fell while taking a bank scaling and rock-climbing course in Kingvale on Oct. 6, 2022. The student was dangling by rope, putting him into a life-threatening situation. Collins and Scardine quickly assessed the situation, rappelled, and transferred the student safely to the ground, saving his life.

    Caltrans Highway Maintenance Worker William Miller was awarded the Silver Medal of Valor for rescuing a woman after her vehicle struck Miller's in the early morning of Jan. 21, 2020, in Placer County. Despite his injuries, he selflessly saved the woman in the other vehicle before both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

    The State Employee Medal of Valor award is the highest honor California bestows on its public servants. Gov. Edmund G. Brown Sr. presented the first awards in 1959. Since then, more than 700 state employees, including 116 Caltrans employees, have earned the honor for their courage and selflessness in the face of danger.




    Today's top stories

    P&C Construction Leads $30M Workforce Skills Training Center Project

    Contractors Ready for Billions in Caltrans Spending

    Road Forward Summit Engages Asphalt Pavement Community On Net Zero Action Plan

    FDOT's $61M Polk Parkway Widening Under Way

    Equip Expo Offers Opportunities for Women in Green Industry to Connect, Grow

    Palfinger Introduces Enhanced Telescopic Hooklift for North American Market

    Facelift Planned for 1960s-Era Football Stadium at Tennessee Tech University

    California Dept. of Transportation Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary



     

    Read more about...

    Awards California California Department of Transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA