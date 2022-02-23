The Case CX15 EV is a 2,900-lb. mini excavator powered by a 16 kW electric motor — it features retractable tracks that get machine width down to approximately 31 in. for going through doors and working in confined spaces. It also can work very close to structures and obstacles with a minimum swing radius design.

Case Construction Equipment provided the first glimpse of an expanded mini excavator offering at the CNH Industrial Capital Markets Day event held on Feb. 22, 2022. in Miami Beach, Fla.

The showcase included the first look at the Case CX15 EV (electric vehicle), an electric mini excavator with plans for the North American market in 2023.

The Case CX15 EV is a 2,900-lb. mini excavator powered by a 16 kW electric motor — it features retractable tracks that get machine width down to approximately 31 in. for going through doors and working in confined spaces. It also can work very close to structures and obstacles with a minimum swing radius design.

The 21.5 kWh lithium-ion battery is charged either by the 110V/220V on-board charger, or via an external rapid charger that can have the machine charged extremely fast, typically within 90 minutes. Depending on the type of work, the Case CX15 EV will provide enough power to work through a full eight-hour work day.

A load-sensing hydraulic system delivers smooth and powerful performance that allows the operator to dial the machine in to each task.

"From reduced emissions to noise reduction and lower lifetime fuel and maintenance costs, the Case CX15 EV will be a powerful, efficient and sustainable addition to our mini excavator lineup," said Brad Stemper, head of construction equipment product management — North America, Case.

"This machine is the next step in our electrification journey — and we are committed to bringing the industry a complementary portfolio of diesel and electric equipment to meet the needs of the broadest range of applications and operations."

