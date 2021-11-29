The high-efficiency Case IH Patriot 50 series sprayer offers consistent and accurate application with a bold, new look.

Case IH is adding the Patriot 50 series sprayer to its lineup of self-propelled application equipment. The Patriot 50 series sprayer is designed to help operators work more productively and achieve high-efficiency spraying.

Three new models — the Patriot 3250, 4350 and 4450 — are available to order for fall 2022.

For decades, growers and custom applicators have trusted the Patriot sprayer to take on tight application windows, the manufacturer said. The distinctive cab-forward, rear-engine design and strong, durable boom are critical Agronomic Design elements that enable operators to achieve accurate, timely spraying.

To match the needs of today's producers and ag retailers, the Patriot 50 series sprayer integrates advanced technology and connectivity solutions with a reliable design — all to enhance operator productivity.

"Today's growers and ag retailers are looking for complete vehicle control and dependable features to enhance their productivity," said Mark Burns, Case IH application equipment marketing manager. "That's why we completely redesigned every detail of the Patriot 50 series sprayer to deliver next-level efficiency along with an unmatched day-to-day operator experience."

Enhanced Cab Environment With Exceptional Operator Control

Producers and ag retailers will first notice the bold, new machine styling with redesigned front and rear hoods. From the suspension system and comfortable cab to advanced spray technology and features that make maintenance easier, every detail of the Patriot 50 series sprayer is thoughtfully engineered to help enhance operator productivity, the manufacturer said.

A premium cab environment incorporates the award-winning design of the MultiControl Armrest layout used in current-model Steiger and Magnum series tractors to increase operator comfort and allow for simple operation. Plus, the operator is always in control with commonly used controls at their fingertips, due to the multi-function handle.

"When designing the new Patriot 50 series sprayer, one of our top priorities was to create a comfortable environment to help make those long days in the field feel shorter," Burns said. "From the moment operators step in the cab, they'll notice and appreciate the luxurious atmosphere and productivity-enhancing features."

A 4-bar linkage chassis suspension system delivers enhanced ride quality, stability and operator control with 8 in. of total suspension travel. Plus, axle adjustment options enable the operator to match axle track width quickly and easily to conditions and terrain.

With two customizable displays — the Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) Pro 1200 and the Viper 4+ — operators always have top-of-the-line vehicle and product control as well as the real estate to see what they want when they want. The AFS Pro 1200 display delivers complete chassis monitoring and control, while the Viper 4+ offers enhanced autoguidance solutions and product control.

Patriot 50 series sprayers are designed to help operators maximize in-field time and get tendering or maintenance out of the way quickly and efficiently. Everything is within reach with a one-stop service center, ground-level connections and an open architecture design. Plus, an exclusive tip-wash station provides an easy, accessible way for operators to clean off spray tips with both an air nozzle and water outlet.

Because application duties often take place after hours, enhanced LED light packages result in brighter, better nighttime visibility and use less power. Every Patriot 50 series sprayer includes front hood-, cab- and tank-mounted lighting and a center-section beacon light all controlled from the AFS Pro 1200 display. Plus, optional factory-installed, blue-lens spray pattern lights provide enhanced visibility of your application and nozzles.

Durable Booms, Advanced Spray Technology

Built with robust materials, Patriot 50 series sprayer booms are available in width options from 60/90 to 69/135 ft. A parallel-link boom suspension design delivers a stable platform for product application, even in challenging conditions.

"These booms pack superior strength without excessive weight and seamlessly incorporate technology options to maximize application accuracy and efficiency," Burns said. "In addition, a wide range of boom width selections means there's an option that best fits your application needs."

Patriot 50 series sprayers can be equipped with optional AIM Command FLEX II advanced spray technology, which incorporates individual nozzle on/off control to ensure application accuracy and efficiency. This technology optimizes application rates and droplet sizes for consistent application, regardless of speed and ground conditions.

With six modes of operation, AIM Command FLEX II delivers flexible and accurate application — even in turns, rough terrain and irregular-shaped fields. Additionally, enhanced nozzle control valves are higher-flow-capable, so you can spray at faster speeds or apply more product as needed.

Operated through the Viper 4+ display, AccuBoom Automatic Boom Section control automatically turns off boom sections when the sprayer enters an area that has already been sprayed and then turns the sections back on when leaving the applied area. Also available for operators, optional AutoBoom XRT Automatic Boom Height control detects and accommodates changes in terrain for more accurate and effective coverage across every inch of ground. Coupled with the boom suspension design of the Patriot series sprayers, AutoBoom XRT delivers solid boom control and stability, according to the manufacturer.

Connected Solutions to Achieve Ultimate Efficiency

Every Patriot 50 series sprayer is guidance-ready, and, with AFS Connect and Raven Slingshot, operators have the connectivity, guidance, data and monitoring solutions they need to maximize productivity. Patriot 50 series sprayers come with a five-year subscription to the AFS Connect farm management portal, allowing producers and ag retailers to create prescriptions, visualize data and track machines — all in one place. And, when equipped with RS1 or SC1 guidance options, users can take advantage of a five-year Slingshot Gold Package subscription.

"We're driven to deliver a range of connected solutions and options to provide endless opportunities for an operation — whether you're running a single Patriot 50 series sprayer or a fleet of them," Burns said. "We want to make sure operators and their machines are set up for the tasks at hand, so they can take on the day as efficiently as possible."

Patriot 50 series sprayers are now available to order for fall 2022. With a wide range of configurations and tank capacities from 800 to 1,600 gal., producers and ag retailers can customize the Patriot 50 series sprayer to match their needs.

For more information, visit www.caseih.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

