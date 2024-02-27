Photo courtesy of Case IH For farmers looking to cover more acres in less time, the AF11 sets the bar in maximizing time in field.

Building on the legacy of Axial-Flow and Steiger, Case IH is not only showcasing the recently unveiled AF11 and the next generation corn head, designed to match its capacity, but also introducing Quadtrac Heavy Duty Suspension for Steigers that ups the ante in track technology.

For farmers looking to cover more acres in less time, the AF11 sets the bar in maximizing time in field. To maximize capacity of the AF11, Case IH is introducing the C516 corn head, offering improved performance with a swift, clean harvesting solution.

"We know that farmers are looking to pick corn faster, cleaner and with as little downtime as possible," said Leo Bose, harvesting segment lead of Case IH. "When paired with an Axial-Flow combine, like the AF11, this durable corn head will deliver maximized capacity and throughput."

The C516 corn head is designed with runtime in mind. It boasts the largest cross auger in the industry for maximized throughput, independent drive lines that allow for row unit protection and overall weight reduction for improved flotation and reduced soil compaction. The C516 corn head and AF11 will be available only in North America.

In addition to leadership in harvesting, Case IH once again sets the bar in track technology with the introduction of the Quadtrac Heavy-Duty Suspension (HDS), optional for model year 2025. HDS brings greater productivity through faster transport speeds of up to 26.5 mph and less shock is transmitted to the machine and operator due to the fully suspended track system conforming to the ground surface, the manufacturer said.

"We have significantly reduced vibrations felt in the cab for the operator, while also improving efficiency and performance in the field through a larger drive wheel and longer track," said Morgen Deitrich, tractor segment lead of Case IH.

"Building hydraulic suspension into our Quadtracs was the next evolution for Steiger tractors. It comes down to being purposeful in how we deliver solutions to our customers, whether it be comfort, maintenance or just overall experience."

HDS is greaseless by design with an exclusive load sharing hydraulic suspension and self-tensioning tracks. Built for durability and agronomic principles in mind, HDS delivers enhanced comfort and reduced soil compaction via a larger footprint.

