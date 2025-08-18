Case IH unveils the powerful Steiger 785 Quadtrac, boasting 853 peak hp for increased productivity. Enhanced precision technology and operator comfort are highlights, along with optional undercarriage for minimized soil compaction. Launching at Farm Progress Show, it offers a warranty and no subscription costs for connectivity.

Photo courtesy of Case IH

Case IH is doubling down on power and productivity with the new Steiger® 785 Quadtrac®, increasing the iconic tractor's horsepower by almost 10 percent over the Steiger 715 Quadtrac. The newest Steiger model offers increased power, 853 peak hp, for farmers who are aiming to get even more done on their operations.

The higher horsepower has a purpose and drives productivity, allowing farmers to handle larger implements or pull the same implements even faster, offering an impressive 40 percent torque rise. Designed to provide more power to the ground, the Steiger 785 Quadtrac also offers a superior operator experience and cab comfort.

​Farmers can get access to subscription-free, integrated precision technology that delivers automation-driven features, such as AccuTurn™ Pro and AccuSync™, along with clear, actionable data through FieldOps™ that helps them meet the unique needs of their operation.

"We understand the demands of farming are only increasing. The Steiger 785 Quadtrac is a workhorse designed to meet those demands with power and productivity," said Ken Lehmann, customer segmentation lead at Case IH. "With long days in the field, the boost in horsepower and torque allows farmers to do more in a day."

Even with the increase in horsepower, the Steiger 785 Quadtrac is impressively agile, offering excellent visibility and maneuverability for an optimal driving experience. For those seeking enhanced performance, an optional heavy-duty suspended undercarriage delivers a smoother ride, superior traction and flotation, helping to minimize soil compaction in the field.

The Steiger 785 Quadtrac also holds strong value with Connectivity Included**, a 3-year/2,000-hour warranty and a simplified SCR-only emission system that keeps engine design simple and allows the engine to focus on producing power while emissions are treated after the engine system. With Connectivity Included, farmers can access all the benefits of connectivity without ongoing subscription costs.

Farm Progress Show will be the first public appearance for the Steiger 785 Quadtrac and will also showcase Case IH's latest upgrades and launches across the tractor lineup and hay segments – purposefully designed solutions to meet the needs of any operation.

To learn more about Case IH's precision technology, FieldOps and equipment solutions, visit the Case IH booth at this year's Farm Progress Show, located at booth No. 867, visit caseih.com or talk with your local Case IH dealer.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

