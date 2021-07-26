Case Construction Equipment announced that the next CASE LIVE virtual event will focus on Building the Ultimate Snow Fleet, and will be held on July 28 at 10 a.m. Central.

Case experts will explore the equipment best suited for snow removal, the features and options to look for when building a snow fleet, and the attachments that will help keep commercial lots clean in the face of the toughest winter storms.

Visit CaseCE.com/LIVE for a full schedule of upcoming webcasts and events, and click here to register for CASE LIVE: Build the Ultimate Snow Fleet.

CASE LIVE is a new virtual event platform with live events and educational sessions delivering topics that include equipment fleet management, acquisition strategies, new technologies, operational tips and new product launches.

For more information on Case, and the entire lineup of CASE equipment, visit CaseCE.com.

