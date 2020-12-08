The 315 GC features a new main hydraulic control valve that eliminates the need for pilot lines, reduces pressure losses and lowers fuel consumption.

The Cat 315 GC Next Gen compact radius excavator boasts a new, larger cab design built for operating efficiency, lowers maintenance costs by up to 25 percent and reduces fuel consumption by up to 15 percent, according to the manufacturer.

An intuitive-to-operate design allows operators of all skill levels to quickly achieve high production, making this new 15-ton excavator the right fit for space-restricted rental, municipal and general all-around excavating applications requiring dependable performance at lower costs.

Delivering high ambient temperature operation capability reaching 125F (52C), the new fuel-efficient Cat C3.6 engine powering the 315 GC meets stringent U.S. EPA Tier IV Final/EU Stage V emission standards. New Smart Mode operation automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to digging conditions, optimizing fuel consumption and machine performance.

Combined with ECO mode operation that saves fuel in less demanding applications, the 315 GC Next Gen excavator reduces fuel consumption by up to 15 percent compared to the 315F.

The 315 GC features a new main hydraulic control valve that eliminates the need for pilot lines, reduces pressure losses and lowers fuel consumption. The excavator's advanced hydraulic system provides the optimum balance of power and efficiency, while providing the control needed for precise digging requirements, according to the manufacturer.

New Cab Elevates Comfort

The new excavator's larger cab design improves ingress/egress plus boosts operator comfort and productivity. The spacious Cat comfort cab offers a low-profile design plus larger front, rear and side windows with narrow cab pillars to provide a 60 percent greater vertical visibility compared to the Cat 315F excavator, enhancing safe operation.

The new cab design features a large, 8-in. LCD monitor with touchscreen capability for easy navigation and intuitive operation, boosting productivity for operators of all experience levels. Standard rearview and right-hand sideview cameras further improve visibility of the operating environment. Reducing operator fatigue, viscous mounts significantly lessen cab vibration compared to previous designs.

Reduce Maintenance Cost by Up to 25 Percent

Extended and more synchronized maintenance intervals on the new 315 GC excavator reduces maintenance costs by up to 25 percent compared to the 315F. Its new hydraulic oil filter delivers improved filtration and extends filter change intervals to 3,000 operating hours, a 50 percent increase. New anti-drain valves keep the hydraulic oil clean during filter replacement to improve system longevity, according to the manufacturer.

Operators conveniently track filter life and maintenance intervals on the in-cab LCD monitor. All daily maintenance checkpoints, including oil, are easily accessible from ground-level, increasing machine uptime availability. A second engine oil dipstick offers service techs the additional convenience of checking and filling the oil at the top of the excavator.

For quick and easy fluid extraction, all Cat S·O·S SM ports are quickly accessed from ground level for easy fluid sample extraction for analysis.

