    Cat Command for Loading Now Available for Cat Medium Wheel Loaders

    Cat Command for Loading now available for Cat medium wheel loaders, offering remote control for increased safety and productivity. Supports multiple models, with integrated safety features and versatile control options. Dealer-installed package includes ergonomic console and non-line-of-sight operation capabilities.

    Tue November 12, 2024 - National Edition
    Caterpillar


    Photo courtesy of Caterpillar

    Caterpillar is announcing Cat Command for Loading is expanding to all medium wheel loaders, excluding the GC models. Removing the operator from the machine, Command for Loading offers semiautonomous remote control of next generation Cat 950 – 982 wheel loaders designed to increase operating safety in hazardous environments.

    • Remote Operation Expansion: Cat Command for Loading now supports Cat 950, 962, 966, 966 XE, 972, 972 XE, 980, 980 XE, 982 and 982 XE next-generation wheel loaders.
    • Enhanced Safety: By allowing the user to comfortably control the machine from a safe location, Command maintains high machine productivity in operating environments like demolition, environmental remediation, stevedoring and the handling of fertilizer, chips and sawdust.
    • Remote Operation Options: Available in both line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight configurations.
    • Full Integration: Integrated with the loader's electronic and hydraulic systems for quick response and smooth control.
    • Versatile Control: Allows easy switching between remote and manual in-cab operation.
    • Dealer-Installed Package: Command hardware comes complete in a dealer-installed package that includes a low-profile design on the roof of the loader, requiring no welding or wire splicing.
    • Ergonomic Console: Basic machine controls such as wheel loader startup/shutdown, bucket rack/dump and lift/lower are easily accessed through the ergonomic console control layout. Operator inputs are sent directly to the machine's electronics from the Command console.
    • Safety Features: Integrated safety features stop all wheel loader movements when the A-stop or remote shutdown switch is pressed, wireless communication is lost, a severe fault is detected, or the Command console is tilted more than 45 degrees from normal operating position.
    • Command Station: For non-line of sight operation, the Command for Loading station connects to multiple machines at the same job site or different sites. The user can operate one machine at a time either onsite or from miles away. It is compatible with other Command offerings for Cat equipment, including excavators and dozers.

    For more information, visit www.cat.com.




