Operators in the North American Regional Finals of Caterpillar's Global Operator Challenge showcased their skills, with Brian Hayden and Brock Leclerc crowned champions. The competition promotes skilled trades and offers a $10,000 prize, aiming to inspire the next generation to consider careers in machine operation.

Operators from across the U.S. and Canada gathered Sept. 23 and 25 for the start of the 2025 North American Regional Finals of Caterpillar's Global Operator Challenge (GOC).

Set against Caterpillar's signature centennial gray, the event showcased not only the latest in construction equipment but also the talent and skill of the men and women who operate them.

Helping to emcee the event via livestream was Jarryd McNeil, who is an X Games/motocross athlete and heavy equipment enthusiast. McNeil is a motocross champion, track builder and three-time X-Games Best Whip medalist.

Brian Hayden, Hayden Excavating and Welding Inc. of Maine, representing dealer Milton Cat, was crowned Eastern Region semifinal champion. Hayden finished the four GOC events with the lowest point total of 1,313, which is a combination of time and penalties.

"What makes me proud is just, you know, nothing to do with me," said Hayden. "It's bringing recognition to the operators that devote their time and lives to what they do and then showcasing them with their skills."

Brock Leclerc, Quattro Constructors of British Columbia, representing dealer Finning Canada, was crowned Western Region semifinal champion. He completed the same four challenge events with 1,540 points.

"It's beyond exciting what we've accomplished here as a group," said Leclerc. "Everybody working with great sportsmanship ... it's been an unreal, awesome day and amazing experience."

Both champions will advance to the final round of the Global Operator Challenge in March 2026.

The event's competition kicks off the regional finals for North America, split geographically: Sept. 23's event saw competitors from dealers mainly east of the Mississippi — including Toromont CAT, Caterpillar's eastern Canada dealer. On Sept. 25, operators from mainly west of the Mississippi stepped up, joined by Finning, representing western Canada.

From there, three winners — one from each sub-region including the Americas South program — will join forces to represent the Americas team at the Global Finals in Las Vegas in March.

Among those leading the charge at the GOC was Jason Hurdis, global industry solutions manager and execution lead for the 2025–2026 Global Operator Challenge Series.

"We launched the Global Operator Challenge in 2019 to spotlight the skilled trades," Hurdis said. "Yes, our machines are becoming more advanced — but at the end of the day, it all comes down to the operator in the seat."

That focus on human talent is the heart of the event. Caterpillar's Global Operator Challenge was built to honor skilled labor, promote the career path of machine operation and inspire the next generation to consider a future in the trades.

"We're bringing together champions from three major regions globally, North and South America combined, Europe-Africa-Middle East and Asia Pacific," said Hurdis. "Each will send three operators to compete for the global title."

So, what's at stake? For starters, there's a $10,000 prize — either in cash or a first-class trip for two to any Caterpillar facility worldwide (depending on local laws) and, of course, recognition.

"They get trophies, custom belt buckles and beautifully etched glass containers with the machines they competed on," said Hurdis. "But more than that — they earn something you can't buy — bragging rights."

The competition puts operators through their paces on four key machines — all painted in Centennial Gray to celebrate Caterpillar's 100 years:

• 285 compact track loader,

• 320 Next Gen excavator,

• D4 track-type tractor, and

• 938 Next Gen wheel loader

Each machine challenge is designed to test precision, efficiency and control—critical skills for any seasoned operator.

Caitlin Maddock-Bahr, global social media manager and marketing lead for the 2025–2026 Global Operator Challenge Series, echoed a common theme when asked why this event matters so much:

"Talk to any customer around the globe, and you'll hear the same thing — the number one pain point is skilled labor," she said. "That includes operators and technicians. We want to retain talent, celebrate these incredible professionals and recruit new operators into the industry."

Maddock-Bahr added why choosing a career in operating heavy equipment is a rewarding career path.

"You get to work with your hands, be outside and see the real-world results of your labor. An operator has been on every interstate, golf course, housing subdivision and more before we even get to use it, drive on it or live in it." CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide, except where noted. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories