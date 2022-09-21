List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Combine Sales Continue to Grow in August, Tractors Mixed

Wed September 21, 2022 - National Edition
Farm Equipment


Combine sales grew for August in both the United States and Canada, while total tractors fell in the United States, but grew in Canada according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

Total U.S. ag equipment unit sales rose above the 5-year average for the first time since April 2022. U.S. total farm tractor sales fell 11.7 percent for the month of August compared to 2021, while U.S. self-propelled combine sales for the month grew 25.8 percent to 790 units sold, making for a three-month growth streak for that segment.

The 100+ hp 2WD tractor segment was the only positive segment in the United States, up 11.5 percnt. Mid-range tractors between 40 and 100 hp were down 7.2 percent, and the sub-40 hp segment led segment losses again, down 16 percent.

Total farm tractor sales are down 14.8 percent year-to-date, while combine harvester unit sales are now positive year-to-date, with sales now up 2.7 percent overall.

"Demand for everything other than the smallest units remains positive, but supply chain difficulties remain in the way of the supply side of the market," said Curt Blades, senior vice president, industry sectors and product leadership at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

"Despite concerns around input costs for farmers, we are still seeing the larger units, harvesters and heavy-duty tractors, lead sales trends, indicating positive outlooks, especially among row crop farmers."

To view the entire report, visit www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




