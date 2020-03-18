--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Company Wrench Hosts JCB Demo Day in Columbus, Ohio

Wed March 18, 2020 - Midwest Edition #6
CEG



Company Wrench held JCB Equipment Demo Day at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 28. The event attracted construction contractors, municipal maintenance employees and landscape contractors from around the Columbus metro and surrounding areas.

As a guard against Ohio's unpredictable winter weather, the demonstration area was set up indoors within the Ohio Expo Center's Cooper Arena. JCB equipment available for demonstrations were a 1CXT backhoe loader; a 48Z-1 mini-excavator; a 407 wheel loader; a 2TS-7T teleskid compact track loader; and a 3TS-8T teleskid compact track loader. Attendees were welcomed to compete in a timed skill challenge operating the JCB 48Z-1 mini-excavator with the winning contestant being awarded a cash prize of $2,500.00

In addition to the machines available for demonstrations, there was a JCB 505-20 tool carrier in an indoor static display and attendees were greeted outdoors by a JCB 457 wheel loader and a JCB 220X LC excavator on show outdoors at the entrance of the arena.

Along with personnel from Company Wrench available to greet and speak with attendees, several JCB factory representatives were on hand at the show, ready to provide details on the machines in one-on-one conversations. Attendees also were given door prizes and a hearty lunch at the event, which ran from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Company Wrench was founded by Brad Hutchinson in 1999. The dealership began as a truck, trailer and equipment shop with wrecker and recovery services. Through the years it has grown from a single location in Carroll, Ohio, to operating 10 branch locations in Ohio, Florida, New Jersey, North Carolina and South Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee, along with its headquarters location in Carroll, Ohio.

The dealership is the authorized JCB construction equipment dealer for central Ohio and central Kentucky, as well as North Carolina and South Carolina, offering the full line of JCB backhoe loaders, wheel loaders, skid steer loaders, compact tract loaders, compaction equipment, telescopic handlers and hydraulic excavators supported by a full parts inventory and the company's outstanding service and maintenance capabilities. CEG

Jim Blower (L), JCB North America regional business manager, joined Jason Templeton, Company Wrench vice president, to ensure that everything ran smoothly at the Company Wrench JCB Demo Day event.
Bruce Miley (L) of Miley Excavating spoke with Tom O’Leary, JCB product sales specialist, about this JCB 220X LC excavator on display at the Company Wrench demo day event.
Gabe Clark (L) and Summer McKinnon of Company Wrench welcome attendees to the company’s JCB Equipment Demo Day, held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio.
(L-R): Jesse Wotruba, Company Wrench JCB territory sales manager, gives details to Richard Teisinger of R.W. Teisinger Excavating and son, Chuck, on this 1CXT backhoe loader.
Attendees competed in a timed skill challenge for cash prizes at the event.
(L-R): Bill Newell, along with great grandson, Reece, were on hand to encourage Bill’s grandson, Cain, as he competed in the timed skill challenge event.
(L-R): Marybeth and Scott Hughes of Atlas Industrial Contractors spoke with John McKibbon, Company Wrench JCB territory sales manager.
Village Administrator of the village of Jeffersonville, Bryan Riley (L) discusses equipment with Company Wrench Midwest JCB Product Manager, Clay Durham.
(L-R): Will Turner, JCB regional business manager, reviews equipment with Cooper Concrete’s Jason and son, Tyler Cooper, and Marcus Bird.
(L-R): Mike Cash and Steve Jordon of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) discuss equipment with Company Wrench JCB Territory Sales Manager and Steve’s brother, JJ Jordon.
