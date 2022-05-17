ConExpo-Con/AGG, and the co-located International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE), slated to return to Las Vegas March 14 to 18, 2023, have gained a reputation for bringing results to global attendees and exhibitors, and is working to expand that reputation for the 2023 show.

Considered one of the "Big 3" construction equipment trade shows globally, with the others held in Germany and France, ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE is the largest construction trade show in the western hemisphere and is expected to bring in more than 130,000 attendees to see 2.7 million sq. ft. of exhibits at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"For us, and coming from Spain, ConExpo-Con/AGG is the best platform to reach customers from the U.S. as well as from the world, especially from Central and South America," said Jorge Cuartero, director general of ANMOPYC, the Spanish association of manufacturers of construction and mining equipment based in Zaragoza, Spain.

"The show features the latest equipment, products, services and technologies for the construction industry, as well as industry-leading education. And we know it will be the event of the year in our sector for 2023."

One of the biggest values for international exhibitors and attendees is the International Trade Center, which offers attendees and exhibitors the opportunity to meet and network with industry peers from around the world. The International Trade Center is hosted by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), co-owner of ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE.

"If you haven't already, now is the time to start putting your ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE plans together," said ConExpo-Con/AGG Show Director Wuesthoff.

"Whether you are an exhibitor or attendee, start planning now. Knowing who from your team will get the most value out of coming, and what you hope to accomplish is the best way to make this show a positive investment in your company's future."

Machinery parts provider Blumaq, based in Vall de Uxó on Spain's Mediterranean coast, said ConExpo-Con/AGG is an "unmissable event."

"Blumaq's participation in the 2020 show has resulted in an increase in visibility and sales for our brand," said Juan Manuel Buils, marketing department manager at Blumaq. "We have exhibited before at ConExpo-Con/AGG, the best and largest showcase in the American heavy machinery and spare parts market, and as a result, we have generated a large number of leads and even closed sales at the fair itself."

From Leicester, in the U.K.'s Midlands region, electrical and fabrication specialists Ventola Projects, Ltd. came away from the 2020 show with six figures in orders, and a huge jump in export business.

"We departed Las Vegas in 2020 with a confirmed order of $60,000, and further orders totaling more than $100,000 weeks later," said Ventola Projects Managing Director Mick Ventola. "We have taken our exporting from approximately 40 percent of our turnover in 2019/20 to now almost 90 percent in 2021/22. Our forecasts show our turnover to continue an upward trend, even during these uncertain times."

ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE 2020, hosted 130,000 in registered attendance, with 86 percent of attendees serving in decision-making roles.

"It is such a huge event, of people and organizations, acres of exhibits and dozens of mini events inside the venue. Even if you have a show plan built, if you are an international exhibitor or attendee, connect with the AEM-International Trade Centre team before, or on Day 1," said Kim MacDonald of professional services firm 13 FACTORS, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. "The centre became my go-to hub, and I am looking forward to using it even more in 2023."

