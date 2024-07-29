Photo courtesy of Bobcat Bobcat T86 compact track loader can work with more than 20 attachment types that range from light to heavy-duty capabilities to best equip you and your team for countless tasks for all sites and seasons.

Expanding your operation can be a strategic move to increase your productivity, improve efficiency and drive revenue. However, you want to make sure you're making a smart investment for your operation's current needs, while also positioning yourself for future success.

Consider these three versatile, productive machines for your fleet to reliably and confidently tackle the toughest challenges for years to come:

Mini Track Loader

The mini track loader's compact size and incredible versatility make it an obvious choice when it comes to expanding your fleet. It can maneuver within tight spaces and hard-to-access work areas while still getting tough jobs done. Operators can select a mini track loader that best suits their job site needs based on varying operating capacities and lift heights.

One example of this type of versatile machine is the Bobcat MT100 mini track loader. Its 1,000-lb. rated operating capacity, impressive lift height and attachment compatibilities offer endless work-saving opportunities for jobs large and small.

Mini track loaders' high-floatation tracks can move across wet and muddy ground conditions, reducing ground pressure and minimizing damage to lawns or other established surfaces. You also can choose non-marking tracks to prevent marks on driveways and sidewalks. These features make them suitable machines for residential construction sites where preserving the existing terrain is essential, minimizing the need for repairs after the work is completed.

The versatility of mini track loaders like the MT100 is a major benefit. You can choose from more than 20 attachment types that range from light to heavy-duty capabilities to best equip you and your team for countless tasks for all sites and seasons.

Bobcat mini track loader operators can use the time-tested Bob-Tach attachment mounting system, which delivers quick attachment changes and superior attachment fit or choose the its Common Industry Interface designed to pair the machine with many existing mini track loader attachments they may already have.

Photo courtesy of Bobcat

Compact Excavator

Excavators also come in compact (mini) size so you can quickly and confidently handle tasks in confined areas. Their small size and precise controls make them ideal for countless applications, including construction, landscaping, utility work and demolition projects.

With industry-exclusive features including the Bobcat non-DPF engine, clamp-ready extendable arm and depth check system, Bobcat's compact excavators are invaluable for many job sites and applications.

With 1- to 8-ton compact excavator options, new models like the Bobcat E40 give operators high performance, fast cycle times and optimal maneuverability with practical features and pricing to match. Excavators can help maximize productivity for contractors and operators in the tightest and toughest working conditions.

The compact excavator also can be paired with a variety of attachments to maximize machine utilization. Attachments can eliminate the need for subcontracting work or adding employees — especially important if you're a small business owner. They also allow businesses and contractors to purchase fewer machines.

By strategically leveraging attachments, businesses may only use one or two machines to accomplish all the services they offer. Choosing versatile equipment can help you get more working days out of the year and improve your return on investment.

Operators looking to expand their fleet with a compact excavator can dig deeper with Bobcat's free compact excavator buying guide.

Photo courtesy of Bobcat

Compact Wheel Loaders

Compact wheel loaders can be a job site gamechanger due to their impressive lifting capabilities, high maneuverability and swift travel speeds. From construction and agriculture to landscaping and nursery work, compact wheel loaders' size and functionality translate to versatility, flexibility and maximum performance.

Bobcat offers three models: L65, L85 and L95 to offer options for customers with varying bucket capacity, rated operating capacity, travel speed and lift height needs.

Operators should consider a compact wheel loader for the unique functionality they bring to the job site, including their tight-turning radius. Due to their articulation joint, compact wheel loaders can easily navigate sites where space is limited. This articulated design, coupled with its drive system, allows the tires to turn independently, which minimizes cuts, tears and marks on hard and soft surfaces requiring fewer repairs when the job is complete.

Paired with more than a dozen attachment types, Bobcat compact wheel loaders can take on a wide range of tasks. Compatible attachments include buckets, forks, angle brooms, snow pushers, grapples, snow blowers, augers and more.

With advanced attachment control mode, operators also control the engine and travel speed separately for full auxiliary hydraulic performance.

Photo courtesy of Bobcat

