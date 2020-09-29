--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Construction Begins on ER Facility for AdventHealth Port Orange

Tue September 29, 2020 - Southeast Edition
South Florida Hospital News

The 18,400-sq.-ft., 24-bed freestanding emergency department will include full imaging and laboratory services, a trauma room, bariatric room and two dedicated pediatric-friendly rooms to make ER visits less stressful for young patients.
The 18,400-sq.-ft., 24-bed freestanding emergency department will include full imaging and laboratory services, a trauma room, bariatric room and two dedicated pediatric-friendly rooms to make ER visits less stressful for young patients.



Following a virtual groundbreaking, one of the southeast's top construction firms, Robins & Morton, is ready to begin work on the AdventHealth Port Orange Freestanding Emergency Department in Port Orange, Fla.

AdventHealth Daytona Beach and AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach celebrated the groundbreaking with a streamed Facebook Live event on Sept. 16.

"We congratulate AdventHealth on the groundbreaking and we look forward to building a facility that will give the community more convenient access to healthcare," said Robins & Morton Senior Project Manager Angel Colon.

The 18,400-sq.-ft., 24-bed freestanding emergency department will include full imaging and laboratory services, a trauma room, bariatric room and two dedicated pediatric-friendly rooms to make ER visits less stressful for young patients.

Robins & Morton will serve as the general contractor and the architect is Orlando-based HuntonBrady.

The AdventHealth Port Orange Emergency Department is scheduled to open in 2021 and will operate as a department of AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

"We are pleased to add this ER to our network of care across Central Florida," said Ed Noseworthy, CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach. "The Port Orange area is growing fast, and we want to keep pace with the needs of the community. This ER will give residents an easy, convenient way to access emergency care when they need it most."

Robins & Morton, a privately held construction firm based in Birmingham, Ala., specializes in the construction of healthcare, hospitality, higher education, entertainment, sports and government buildings.

AdventHealth's Central Florida Division encompasses more than 20 hospitals and ERs in the seven counties in and surrounding metro Orlando. The hospitals, combined with a comprehensive outpatient care network, sees more than 3.4 million patient visits annually.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

FLORIDA Health and Safety hospital Robins & Morton