Construction Begins on ER Facility for AdventHealth Port Orange

The 18,400-sq.-ft., 24-bed freestanding emergency department will include full imaging and laboratory services, a trauma room, bariatric room and two dedicated pediatric-friendly rooms to make ER visits less stressful for young patients.

Following a virtual groundbreaking, one of the southeast's top construction firms, Robins & Morton, is ready to begin work on the AdventHealth Port Orange Freestanding Emergency Department in Port Orange, Fla.

AdventHealth Daytona Beach and AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach celebrated the groundbreaking with a streamed Facebook Live event on Sept. 16.

"We congratulate AdventHealth on the groundbreaking and we look forward to building a facility that will give the community more convenient access to healthcare," said Robins & Morton Senior Project Manager Angel Colon.

Robins & Morton will serve as the general contractor and the architect is Orlando-based HuntonBrady.

The AdventHealth Port Orange Emergency Department is scheduled to open in 2021 and will operate as a department of AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

"We are pleased to add this ER to our network of care across Central Florida," said Ed Noseworthy, CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach. "The Port Orange area is growing fast, and we want to keep pace with the needs of the community. This ER will give residents an easy, convenient way to access emergency care when they need it most."

Robins & Morton, a privately held construction firm based in Birmingham, Ala., specializes in the construction of healthcare, hospitality, higher education, entertainment, sports and government buildings.

AdventHealth's Central Florida Division encompasses more than 20 hospitals and ERs in the seven counties in and surrounding metro Orlando. The hospitals, combined with a comprehensive outpatient care network, sees more than 3.4 million patient visits annually.