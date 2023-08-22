Caltrans continues steady progress on repairs at a sinkhole created on Route 118 freeway in Chatsworth.

Crews are rebuilding drainage pipeline, placing sections of concrete pipe that weigh 6.5 tons each and 5 ft. in diameter.

Crews are replacing multiple utility lines damaged at the sinkhole. Currently, crews are reconstructing a pipeline in the drainage system which carries rainwater off the freeway. After that, a water main, a sewer line and communications lines will be replaced.

Today's top stories