    Construction Crews Begin Repairs On California Route 118 Sinkhole

    Tue August 22, 2023 - West Edition #18
    Caltrans


    Caltrans continues steady progress on repairs at a sinkhole created on Route 118 freeway in Chatsworth.

    Crews are rebuilding drainage pipeline, placing sections of concrete pipe that weigh 6.5 tons each and 5 ft. in diameter.

    Crews are replacing multiple utility lines damaged at the sinkhole. Currently, crews are reconstructing a pipeline in the drainage system which carries rainwater off the freeway. After that, a water main, a sewer line and communications lines will be replaced.

    Photo: 1/4
    Photo: 1/4
    Photo: 1/4
    Photo: 1/4

    (Caltrans photo)
    (Caltrans photo)
    (Caltrans photo)
    (Caltrans photo)




    California California Department of Transportation Infrastructure underground utilities






