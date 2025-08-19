Construction Partners Inc. has completed the acquisition of Durwood Greene Construction Co. and G&S Asphalt Inc. in Stafford, Texas. The move adds nearly 200 employees and expands their reach in the Houston metro area, enhancing operational excellence and vertical integration opportunities within their family of companies.

Construction Partners Inc. logo

Construction Partners Inc., a civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets across the Sunbelt, announced on Aug. 4, 2025, that it has acquired Durwood Greene Construction Co. and G&S Asphalt Inc. (doing business as American Materials, Inc.), an asphalt manufacturing and construction business in Stafford, Texas.

From its three hot-mix asphalt plants and owned rail-serviced aggregates terminal, Durwood Greene provides construction and paving services for a variety of public and private projects throughout the Houston metro area.

"We are pleased to welcome Durwood Greene and its nearly 200 employees to Construction Partners," said Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the company's president and CEO. "As a third-generation family business, Durwood Greene has earned its reputation as a well-respected market leader in Houston, the fifth largest and one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation.

"Under the continuing leadership of Brad, Jonathan and Daniel Greene, all of whom are knowledgeable and experienced industry veterans, we expect Durwood Greene to continue its legacy of operational excellence and to benefit from vertical integration opportunities as part of our family of companies, including the ability to purchase liquid asphalt cement from Lone Star Paving's existing terminal in nearby Channelview and drive additional throughput at this facility."

Construction Partners operates in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, CPI focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure.

Publicly funded projects make up most of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments.

For details, visit constructionpartners.net. 

