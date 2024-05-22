Rendering courtesy of the New York State Thruway Authority The new 270-ft. pedestrian and bicycle connector bridge is part of a $13.9 million project funded by the Thruway Authority and New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) that began in March 2023 that will span over the Thruway.

The New York State Thruway Authority announced May 20 that it would begin construction in Tarrytown on May 29 on a bridge lengthening the pedestrian path of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to other attractions in the historic village on the east bank of the Hudson River, including the Lyndhurst Mansion, the Old Croton Aqueduct trail and the RiverWalk.

The multifaceted project will extend the popular Cuomo Bridge side path 1 mi. south to Lyndhurst Mansion, add a left turn lane from U.S. Highway 9/South Broadway to the southbound Thruway entrance ramp, and install a traffic signal on U.S. 9 and Paulding Avenue to make it safer to turn left.

Everything Set for Work to Get Under Way

Crews from Gianfia Corp., a Hawthorne, N.Y., general contractor, are expected at the site on the evening of May 28 to prepare for the project's kickoff and set up the new traffic patterns from New York Highway 119 to Paulding Avenue.

The next morning, work will get under way to assemble and erect the pedestrian/bicycle bridge itself. Crews will utilize a portion of U.S. 9 to build the 270-ft.-long bridge in segments. The structure also will measure 16 ft. wide and 15 ft. tall and be made up of 12 truss sections that range from 38 ft. to 52 ft in length and weigh up to 26,000 lbs.

Its construction is anticipated to last approximately six weeks, culminating with the final installation of the new pedestrian/bicycle bridge over the Thruway.

Later this summer and into the early fall, construction crews will complete the remaining activities, which include:

Relocating Tarrytown's water main onto the U.S. 9 vehicle bridge.

Repairing and resurfacing U.S. 9 from N.Y. 119 to just south of Gracemere Lane.

Restriping the roadway to add the second left turn lane on southbound U.S. 9.

Landscaping at the end of Paulding Avenue.

A Thruway spokesperson said the work will take place during daytime hours and cause lane reductions on U.S. 9 near N.Y. 119 and Paulding Avenue. Four lanes will be kept open on the road, two in each direction, from May 29 to June 3.

From early June until mid-July, the four-lane traffic pattern will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. Additionally, one lane will be available in each direction on U.S. 9 near N.Y. 119 and Paulding Avenue between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.

The Thruway Authority noted that pedestrians will be able to cross U.S. 9 through the work zone by following the posted detour. Construction workers also will set up traffic signs and flag drivers through the work zone.

A speed limit of 25 mph will be enforced, according to the Thruway spokesperson, and motorists are asked to drive cautiously when passing through the area. Commuters are also advised to give themselves extra time during the six-week construction period.

Upon its completion at the end of this year, the Cuomo Bridge's side path will extend south from the walking path's Westchester Landing at 333 South Broadway in Tarrytown to Lyndhurst Mansion, where pedestrians and cyclists will be able to seamlessly connect with the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail.

The walking path currently ends at a high-volume jug handle where U.S. 9 and N.Y. 119 intersect.

More than 650,000 people have visited the bridge's 3.6-mi. pathway since it opened in 2020.

