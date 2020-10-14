Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties Hosts Its First Oktoberfest at Grundy County Fairgrounds in Morris, Illinois

There was plenty of delicious German food and a variety of beer to be had at this first-time event, which was a huge success. The entertainment was provided by the Jib Brothers and there were bean bag games complete with trophies and prizes. First place winners were: Matt Lane of Ecolab and Mike Stevens of TMR Services. Second place went to Joe Adler and Tony Lucenti of Adler Roofing.
A portion of each ticket sold went toward a 50/50 drawing. The Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET) was the winner and graciously donated its portion of the $1,500 back to the charity of choice — Joliet Area Community Hospice. A check was presented to Joliet Area Community Hospice for $12,300. This money was raised through various CAWGC events that were held over the past year.
The CAWGC also held its Board of Directors election. Those seated to a new three-year term were incumbents Barry Narvick, Narvick Bros., and Lori DuPree, DuPree Construction. Also elected was newcomer Matt Marketti, PT Ferro Construction.
Other CAWGC Directors include: Jay Adler, Adler Roofing; Bob Baish, Baish Excavating; Jason Cox (chairman), Len Cox & Sons; Marty Rodin, TMR Services; Todd Sandeno, "D" Construction; and John Young, Seasons Landscaping. CEG
(L-R): Chris Kozak of Harbour Contractors Inc.; James Capparelli, retired; Jason Cox, chairman of the board, CAWGC; Tom White of Three Rivers Construction Alliance; Mike Kelley, sheriff of Will County; and Dean Rankovich, business representative, Local 150, are ready to enjoy some good food and entertainment.
Adam Salinas (L), general manager of Illinois Truck and Equipment, and Ray Sundine of Local 150 Operating Engineers catch up during the event.
Matt Lane (L) volunteer at Oktoberfest, talks with John Young of Seasons Landscaping Inc., CAWGC board member.
Enjoying the brats and burgers (L-R) are Nick Stipanovich of Illinois Truck and Equipment; Tedd Stipanovich of Stip Bros. Excavating; Mike Wisneski of Advantage Paving; Jeff Swanson, also of Advantage Paving; and Tom Younker of Brieser Construction Co.
(L-R) are Tony Wellner, project manager of Austin Tyler Construction Inc.; Bryan Wellner, attorney of Mahoney, Silverman & Cross LLC; and Troy Partilla of “D” Construction Inc.
Bob and Jeanne Baish, owners of Baish Excavating Inc., enjoyed the fall weather. Bob is a board member of CAWGC.
(L-R): Kevin Johnson and Paul Becerra, both of Welch Bros., and Joe Cox of Len Cox & Sons Excavating enjoy some refreshments.
Having a great time at Oktoberfest (L-R) are Chris LePretre Jr., his parents Lynn and Chris LePretre Sr., owners of LePretre Excavating Inc.; Vince Blecha of Welsch Ready Mix Inc.; and Tyler LePretre, also of LePretre Excavating Inc.
Sharing a few laughs at the Oktoberfest are Brett Praire (L) and Tony Frescura, both of Cement Masons Local 11.
(L-R): Joe Adler of Adler Roofing; Mike Ceranski, retired; and Pete Valek of Lindblad Construction Co. were on hand for CAWGC’s first-ever Oktoberfest.
Old friends Tony Mattingly (L) of Altorfer Cat and Jody Foster of Welsch Ready Mix Inc. catch up at the Oktoberfest, held Oct. 1, at the Grundy County Fairgrounds.
(L-R): CAWGC staff members Karri Lane, Jennifer Stapleton and Linda Slabaugh welcome members to the Oktoberfest.
CAWGC staff members put together a table of treats to celebrate Jason Cox’s 50th birthday. Cox is chairman of the board of the CAWGC Association.
Enjoying the festivities are Dwayne McGill (L) and William Breese, both of McGill Construction.
(L-R): Megan Hargrave, sales manager of West Side Tractor Sales Co., and Wayne Massad, also of West Side Tractor Sales Co., talk with Danny Sloan of Base Metals Group LLC.
Mike Dejong (L) of Welsch Ready Mix Inc. and Bob Neville of Grundy Ready Mix talk some shop at the Oktoberfest.