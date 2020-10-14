Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties Hosts Its First Oktoberfest at Grundy County Fairgrounds in Morris, Illinois

The Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties (CAWGC) held an Oktoberfest on Oct. 1 at the Grundy County Fairgrounds in Morris, Ill. This networking event was attended by nearly 300 people, despite the unseasonable early fall frigid weather.

There was plenty of delicious German food and a variety of beer to be had at this first-time event, which was a huge success. The entertainment was provided by the Jib Brothers and there were bean bag games complete with trophies and prizes. First place winners were: Matt Lane of Ecolab and Mike Stevens of TMR Services. Second place went to Joe Adler and Tony Lucenti of Adler Roofing.

A portion of each ticket sold went toward a 50/50 drawing. The Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET) was the winner and graciously donated its portion of the $1,500 back to the charity of choice — Joliet Area Community Hospice. A check was presented to Joliet Area Community Hospice for $12,300. This money was raised through various CAWGC events that were held over the past year.

The CAWGC also held its Board of Directors election. Those seated to a new three-year term were incumbents Barry Narvick, Narvick Bros., and Lori DuPree, DuPree Construction. Also elected was newcomer Matt Marketti, PT Ferro Construction.

Other CAWGC Directors include: Jay Adler, Adler Roofing; Bob Baish, Baish Excavating; Jason Cox (chairman), Len Cox & Sons; Marty Rodin, TMR Services; Todd Sandeno, "D" Construction; and John Young, Seasons Landscaping. CEG