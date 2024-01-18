Photo courtesy of Superior Construction Superior Construction serves as the contractor and was chosen based on its crews’ past experiences in dealing with road and transportation-related projects.

A project designed to ease congestion in Citrus County, Fla., will result in a much-needed extension when completed in 2026. The $103 million effort, known as Suncoast Parkway 2, Phase 2, calls for a 4-lane toll facility extending from SR 44 to CR 486.

"The extension of Suncoast Parkway/State Road (SR) 589 from SR 44 to W. Norvell Bryant Highway/County Road (CR) 486 marks a significant advancement in the completion of Suncoast Parkway 2, lengthening the parkway by an additional three miles," said Kerry French, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) communications outreach coordinator. "Suncoast Parkway 2 will provide relief by redirecting commuter and truck traffic.

Photo courtesy of Superior Construction

"Although not a primary evacuation route, Suncoast Parkway also will assist with evacuation and recovery in the event of a natural disaster. The project helps FDOT plan for future growth in Florida in a comprehensive and proactive way. This important project also extends the award-winning Suncoast Trail."

The project began in April 2023 and is progressing on schedule. Work involves completing the interchange at SR 44 to accommodate northbound traffic movements. Construction for southbound traffic movements is currently under way as part of the Suncoast Parkway 2 from U.S. 98 to SR 44.

An at-grade intersection at CR 486 also is included, along with one SR 589 mainline, an Electronic Tolling Collection (ETC) location, related drainage, lighting, highway signing, traffic signalization, guardrail and sidewalk.

"Construction is taking place during both daytime and nighttime hours," said French. "Nearby residents and businesses may experience periodic construction noise, vibration and dust. Florida's Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) takes steps to reduce construction impacts, and efforts are being made to limit traffic and noise disruptions."

French noted that FTE maintains an open line of communication with the surrounding communities and addresses their questions and concerns in a timely manner.

"Lane closures generally take place during off-peak hours to minimize traffic congestion and delays for most drivers. Closures will be announced in advance in the central and west central Florida weekly lane closures and work zone advisory."

Superior Construction serves as the contractor and was chosen based on its crews' past experiences in dealing with road and transportation-related projects. The biggest challenges on this assignment include long lead times and product shortages.

"The project is moving at full capacity with the contractor working on earthwork, roadway construction, bridge foundations and installing drainage structures," said French. "Environmental tasks have been completed, including relocating all gopher tortoises from the project limits and clearing the area of vegetation.

"The project is six months in and most of the work is remaining. In the next year, a steel girder bridge overpass will be constructed at CR 486 and will serve as the southbound entrance ramp from CR 486 to SR 589. Retaining walls also will be constructed throughout the project limits and will outline the new roadway. Once the roadway starts to take shape, the public will be able to envision what the completed roadway will look like."

Creating an at-grade intersection at CR 486 has required early coordination with the utility companies that have had to relocate some of their infrastructure to accommodate the new ramps. The traffic pattern will be modified to create the necessary workspace for the construction of the turn lanes, signals, etc.

The project has a large volume of material to excavate, totaling approximately 2.5 million cu. yds.

"The site and earthwork on this job site have progressed at a good pace. The material being excavated is well suited for embankment. We anticipate the majority of the grading to be completed in 2024."

Photo courtesy of Superior Construction

French said the project has not experienced major weather impacts to date, but the rainy season can affect work activities such as earthwork and asphalt operations. The most time-consuming part of the construction is the large quantities of earth being excavated, as well as embankment activities. A large number of resources are being used to expedite these activities.

A variety of heavy equipment is being used at the job site. Roughly 90 craft workers keep large excavators, bulldozers, off-road dump trucks and cranes moving throughout the project site.

French described the undertaking as a true team effort.

"Transportation is not successful without coming together as a whole network. Every mode and aspect of the transportation system is not only interconnected but also interdependent. The entire project team is proud to be a part of providing a safe transportation system that ensures the mobility of people and goods, enhances the economy and preserves the quality of our environment and communities."

He added, "Suncoast Parkway won't just end at CR 486. FTE is currently designing the further expansion of Suncoast Parkway from CR 486 to U.S. 19. This project is being designed in two phases: Phase 3A from CR 486 to CR 495, and Phase 3B, from CR 495 to US 19. We are looking beyond today, and Suncoast Parkway 2 will be pivotal in providing mobility." CEG

