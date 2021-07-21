Christopher Rearick

Curry Supply Company has welcomed Christopher Rearick on board as a sales manager in the northeast region. Rearick is a sales veteran who will be responsible for the distribution and sales of Curry Supply's products and services throughout the northeast.

Within his day-to-day operations, Rearick will oversee all aspects of direct and indirect sales across Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

As a market leader, Curry Supply is a forward-thinking business that prioritizes building a strong team through a highly selective recruitment process. The company sees each new hire as an opportunity to further refine its business processes and overcome challenges and competition more efficiently.

As an experienced sales professional and a proven hands-on leader, Rearick has a strong determination to achieve sales targets in the northeast and help expand Curry's market share.

"Having demonstrated a high level of commitment, passion and resolve, Chris has everything we are looking for in a regional manager of sales," said Will Buddin, director of sales at Curry Supply.

"We always work to find driven industry veterans to join our team to help us maintain consistently high performance and foster company growth. We are confident Chris will bring fresh ideas and impressive sales and leadership skills to the table."

"I am very excited to join the Curry team," Rearick said. "The family atmosphere I have experienced in my first week has been amazing and I look forward to becoming a part of it. The growth Curry Supply is going to be experiencing within the coming years is exponential, and I am excited to make my contribution."

To connect with Chris Rearick, contact him via email at crearick@currysupply.com or through phone at 732/757-2810.

For more information, visit currysupply.com.

