Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Curry Supply Company Hires Cory Wilson as VP of Operations

Mon February 01, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Curry Supply Company

Cory Wilson
Cory Wilson

Curry Supply has appointed Cory Wilson as the company's vice president of operations.

In this role, Wilson oversees all elements of the company's supply chain, manufacturing, and engineering, ensuring that excellence in quality remains central to Curry's customer value proposition and growth strategy.

"Our goal is to be the premier supplier in our industry for our entire product line. Cory is an important piece of the puzzle to help us get there," said Jason Ritchey, president/owner of Curry Supply.

"[Cory] has a strong history as a leader in operations, manufacturing and production management. His innovative methods and experience will bring a focus on planning, efficiency and positive financial outcomes."

Wilson joins Curry after serving in various roles at JLG Industries in McConnellsburg, Pa., for the past 17 years. Recent roles include director of operations and director of advanced manufacturing.

"I found the opportunity to join Curry very appealing. [Curry] has a great business model and a talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing environment," said Wilson. "As the work truck industry evolves, I believe Curry is in a position to provide a cost effective and timely suite of equipment to help clients efficiently manage their jobsites and maximize their budgets."

For more information, visit www.currysupply.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories

Allan Myers Leads MD 97 Relocation Construction Project

VIDEO: Gwenmor Marine Contracting Tackles Dredging Project at Groton Long Point

Biden's Executive Orders Has Construction Industry Concerned

Kubota Introduces Technology-Forward Next Gen Compact Excavators

MaineDOT Plans Big, Small Building Projects in 2021-23

Piedmont Medical Sets Spring Building Start for Fort Mill, S.C., Hospital

John Deere Rolls Out Performance Tiering Strategy Starting With Utility Loaders

Norman Vincent Joins Northland JCB



 

Read more about...

Business News Curry Supply Co. Employee News On-Road Trucks TRUCKS