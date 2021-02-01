Cory Wilson

Curry Supply has appointed Cory Wilson as the company's vice president of operations.

In this role, Wilson oversees all elements of the company's supply chain, manufacturing, and engineering, ensuring that excellence in quality remains central to Curry's customer value proposition and growth strategy.

"Our goal is to be the premier supplier in our industry for our entire product line. Cory is an important piece of the puzzle to help us get there," said Jason Ritchey, president/owner of Curry Supply.

"[Cory] has a strong history as a leader in operations, manufacturing and production management. His innovative methods and experience will bring a focus on planning, efficiency and positive financial outcomes."

Wilson joins Curry after serving in various roles at JLG Industries in McConnellsburg, Pa., for the past 17 years. Recent roles include director of operations and director of advanced manufacturing.

"I found the opportunity to join Curry very appealing. [Curry] has a great business model and a talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing environment," said Wilson. "As the work truck industry evolves, I believe Curry is in a position to provide a cost effective and timely suite of equipment to help clients efficiently manage their jobsites and maximize their budgets."

For more information, visit www.currysupply.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories