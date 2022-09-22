Curry Supply announced its attendance at NACD Procurement & Fleet Group. The company will be sharing best practices, networking with fellow dealers and partners, leveraging relationships with vendors, and supporting the Group Procurement Organization.

Your Jobs. Our Trucks.

Since 1932, the family-owned business has been helping customers get the job done while growing into one of America's largest manufacturers and dealers of commercial service vehicles.

Its vast line of service vehicles includes dust control-environmental, hauling and delivery, highway safety, mobile service, off-road applications and more.

When asked about the event, Regional Sales Manager Tanner Denny said, "The CAT fleet conference is an excellent opportunity to meet all the fleet managers in one location face to face. We get to discuss current obstacles and struggles in the market, allowing Curry Supply and myself to help with our special equipment, sales and services. I look forward to seeing familiar faces again this year and making new relationships."

"We are excited to fulfill Procurement & Fleet Group's mission of raising the level of procurement and fleet professionalism among members by advancing the strategic value of procurement and fleet to the dealers we represent. We want to thank MacAllister CAT for hosting the event and allowing us to meet with our valued partners and showcase our latest product offerings and innovations," the company said.

For more information, visit currysupply.com.

