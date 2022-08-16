Rob Gray

Curry Supply Co. announced the newest addition to the Curry team — new director of marketing Rob Gray.

In this role, Gray will provide leadership in effective and focused marketing strategies. He will plan, produce and execute corporate events and major tradeshows.

Gray will lead the marketing team and work with developers, advertisers and production managers to market products and services to drive sales and grow brand awareness. He also will take the initiative in generating qualified leads and ROI targets to achieve Curry's marketing objectives.

When asked about his decision to join the company, Gray stated, "Growing up in the area and witnessing Curry's expansion made the decision to come onboard an easy one.

"Running in business circles, I often heard the Curry name brought up as one of the area's premiere employers. I am proud to join the team here at Curry Supply and privileged to become an active part of its continued growth".

A family-owned company since 1932, Curry Supply has grown to be one of America's largest manufacturers of commercial service vehicles. With locations in Pennsylvania, Texas and Arizona, the company is equipped to provide custom and work-ready trucks for the agriculture, construction, mining, oil and gas, rail, rental and waste industries.

For more information, visit currysupply.com.

