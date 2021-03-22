Our Main Office
Motleys Industrial welcomed David Driskill to the team as sales manager.
Driskill's more than 25 years of experience in equipment sales and management with dealers all across Virginia will be a great asset to the firm, according to the company.
Driskill has strong relationships with contractors all over the state and has a thorough knowledge of equipment valuation.
