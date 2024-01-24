List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Deseret Tree Worx Turns to Empire Crane for New Magni

    Wed January 24, 2024 - West Edition
    Empire Crane Company


    Empire Crane delivered a Magni America RTH 6.35 with a Westtech Woodcracker attachment to Deseret Tree Worx in Utah.
    Photo courtesy of Empire Crane
    Empire Crane delivered a Magni America RTH 6.35 with a Westtech Woodcracker attachment to Deseret Tree Worx in Utah.

    To cap off 2023, Empire Crane Company's Syracuse, N.Y., branch completed a sale of a used 2022 Magni RTH 6.35 with attached Westtech Woodcracker to Deseret Tree Worx, a tree service company based in Utah.

    The sale was finalized at the end of December and was promptly delivered at the beginning of January.

    Though Empire Crane is based in the northeast, the company has made many sales of used machines over its 22-year existence to all corners of the country and even outside the United States. This sale was no exception, as Empire sales manager Mike Baron made the journey out west to ensure a smooth transaction and delivery, as well as to train members of Deseret Tree on how to operate their new machine.

    "I had a great time going out to Utah to meet Nick and his coworkers to go over their new Magni rigged up with a Woodcracker," Baron said.

    "This unit will definitely provide some added versatility for the services they offer. The Magni and Woodcracker combo can handle essentially anything you throw at it."

    The combo has become popular with Empire's tree service customers as more and more have seen its capabilities in clips posted on social media, in turn leading to more sales. Empire currently has more than half a dozen units in stock now across its branches, in addition to the Woodcracker attachment, with more on order to be delivered over the course of 2024.




