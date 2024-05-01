Photo courtesy of Seattle Department of Transportation The proposal formally creates a new preventive bridge maintenance program.

Mayor Harrell collaborated with the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) to develop an 8-year, $1.35 billion draft transportation levy proposal to replace the existing Levy to Move Seattle expiring this year.

The draft proposal is based on the Mayor's One Seattle initiative and the Seattle Transportation Plan (STP). Later this spring, the Mayor will finalize the Seattle Transportation Levy Proposal and send it to the City Council for consideration.

"Seattle residents want a transportation system that is safe, connected and well-maintained," Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said. "This levy proposal will deliver more funding to get us there. No matter how you get around, it will make trips safer, more reliable, and better connected so that every Seattleite is set up for success when they experience our city. This is a top priority and will allow our transportation department to keep taking care of the essentials, be proactive stewards of our public assets, and keep the city working for you. We welcome your continued feedback and input — thank you."

The proposal includes the total levy size, spending amounts for each SDOT program, and details about the major capital project candidates.

Proposed program spending includes:

$423M to repave and improve streets that carry the most buses, trucks, cars and make it safer for everyone to walk, roll, bike and ride transit;

$218M to keep bridges in good and reliable working condition and prepare for future bridge projects;

$121M to connect people safely to transit hubs, including Link light rail stations; improve bus stops; and reduce delays on bus routes.

$109M to build and repair sidewalks, crossings and curb ramps so people walking and rolling can safely get to where they need to go.

$107M to reduce traffic collisions, severe injuries and fatalities through targeted improvements to streets, sidewalks, intersections, paths and crossings;

$100M to install new and maintain and upgrade traffic signals for safe, reliable movement; improve pedestrian and bike accessibility; and support traffic operations during large events and for trips in and out of the port;

$94M to expand Seattle's protected bike lane network; connect schools to bike lanes, paths and neighborhood greenways; and maintain and upgrade existing bike lanes;

$57M to make public spaces more inviting and improve lighting so people can enjoy unique and vibrant neighborhoods and business districts;

$49M to address climate change directly, reducing air pollution and making sustainable transportation options more available;

$48M to build projects that are co-created with community, focusing on neighborhoods with historical underinvestment.

$25M to Make freight improvements to support trucks delivering goods and providing services.

