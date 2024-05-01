Photo courtesy of KAGE The 2024 SnowFire Xtreme kit maximizes float utilizing its Generation 2 floating SnowKAGE Box with extreme floating skids and the AdvantEdge sectional cutting edge system.

Kage Innovation has developed a new Xtreme Kit for its classic SnowFire 2-in-1 snow plow and pusher system for 5,000 to 15,000-lb. skid steers, compact tractors, compact wheel loaders and telehandlers.

This 2024 SnowFire Xtreme kit maximizes float utilizing its Generation 2 floating SnowKAGE Box with extreme floating skids and the AdvantEdge sectional cutting edge system, including a specialized snow catch system to prevent snow leakage between the cutting edge, blade and box.

Floating Containment Box

The Xtreme SnowKAGE Box's new floating poly skids eliminate the need for the floating cam locks offered in the first generation Xtreme Kit as they offer even greater vertical travel. The new-and-improved floating skids offer vertical travel on both the front and the back edges to ensure even contact with the ground — even when going over curbs — with the front of the skid offering 4-½ in. of vertical travel while the back edge allows for 5-½ in. of vertical travel.

Encapsulated leaf springs allow the skids to float both in the back and front. They also keep down pressure on the skids to ensure the skids are always engaged while still allowing the trip cutting edge to scrape right up to and over curbs. This eliminates leaving gaps of remaining snow as the box slides gracefully over the curb, the manufacturer said.

The standard, non-floating, cam locks offer the greatest visibility for easiest connection and removal of the containment box to and from the blade.

Floating Cutting Edge

The AdvantEDGE live cutting edge features 18- and 24-in. Hardox steel sections with 1-3/8 in. of independent vertical travel. This allows the cutting edge to offer the best contouring capability available due to having the smallest steel section increments on the market.

Increasing or decreasing the number of springs within each section allows operators to adjust to the optimal down pressure applied by the cutting edge sections.

This kit also includes a special H-Spring that keeps the snowcatch tight against the KAGE blade and AdvantEdge cutting edge. This accommodates the thicker-than-average AdvantEdge floating cutting edge system.

Premier Performance

With the SnowFire Xtreme Kit, you'll get the best possible scrape with the highest level of safety and comfort. The advanced float capabilities not only allow for constant contact of the cutting edge, but also prevent sudden stops from hitting obstacles. The floating cutting edge and poly skid combo also reduces road noise from the scraping process.

For more information, visit www.kageinnovation.com.

Today's top stories